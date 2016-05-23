Life

Naomi Campbell Slams British Vogue For Its Lack Of Staff Diversity In This Cutting Instagram Post

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Naomi Campbell has just made a not-so-subtle dig at British Vogue via Instagram about the lack of diversity among its staff.

Posting a pic that seems to indicate that there have been approximately ZERO non-white employees working at British Vogue this year, Naomi said she couldn’t wait for Edward Enninful (the first man and non-white person to become editor-in-chief in its history) to make some much needed changes to the mag.

“Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor,” she wrote in her caption of a British Vogue staff picture from this year. “Let’s hear your thoughts?”

This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman. Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor 🌍🇬🇧👩🏼👱‍♀️👩🏽👩🏾👵🏿let's hear your thoughts ?

Of course, Insta users let her hear their thoughts. In fact, the post sparked QUITE the debate.

Happy birthday sister. What a night! 👍🏿💃🏽❤️ @iamnaomicampbell #NaomiCampbell

Happy birthday sister. What a night! 👍🏿💃🏽❤️ @iamnaomicampbell #NaomiCampbell

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

One commented, “I thought the same when I picked up this issue. I returned it back to the shelf. Change was definitely needed”. Another pointed out that “in order to get diversity first there must be equal opportunities” and another wrote, “Wow. Just wow. 2017 and this crap is still happening?”

Meanwhile, on Twitter...

Although there are other factors at play, like whether many of those applying for jobs at British Vogue are from diverse backgrounds to begin with, we reckon the mag needs to make sure that its staff is more representative of Britain today. The voices of those with non-white ethnicities need to be just as amplified and their work just as celebrated in the media so that younger generations can grow up dreaming bigger and aiming higher.

Day One !!! Thank you @stellamccartney for the Major balloons xoxo

Day One !!! Thank you @stellamccartney for the Major balloons xoxo

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

We’re super excited to see how Edward Enninful is going to shake things up at British Vogue, not only in terms of diversifying the mag, which has a long history of white female editors, but from a fashion point of view too – after all, he’s an award-winning fashion creator and received an OBE last year for his contributions to the industry.

Love this girl @gigihadid xoxo (missing @bellahadid)

Love this girl @gigihadid xoxo (missing @bellahadid)

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

Yes, yes, YES.

