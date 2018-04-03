Life

People Are Apparently Snorting Condoms Again And Here's Why It's A Particularly Terrible Idea

'The Condom Challenge' is reportedly making a comeback.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 11:07

The Condom Challenge is a viral social media trend that consists of teenagers snorting condoms, which aside from being quite obviously a bad idea, has also been condemned by health officials.

The challenge, which first came about a number of years ago, is apparently making a comeback and it involves putting a condom up the nostril and then pulling it out of the mouth.

Take a look at the video to see the latest update from MTV News...

It's mostly young people who have been filming themselves doing the challenge and then posting it on social media, and now health experts have warned about the risk of choking as well as infection.

Bruce Lee, an associated professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, questions whether the risks are really worth the likes and views.

YouTube

In an article for Forbes, he wrote: "When is using a condom a bad idea? When you are trying to snort it up your nose and pull it out through your mouth."

"Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful. Would it really be worth all that just to get more likes and views?"

Dr. Ammar Ali, an emergency room physician at Beaumont Health, told CBS: "You are literally putting something down your nose, which connects to your mouth, which connects to your trachea... I mean, you are risking choking on it."

YouTube

While a quick search for new videos of the craze proves that there isn't actually a huge amount of people silly enough to be bringing the trend back, health officials have gently reminded everyone that you probably shouldn't give it a go.

Basically, snorting condoms is a very, very bad idea and we should probs just stick to using them for good old-fashioned safe sex. And maybe the occasional posh w*nk.

Now take a look at the video to see Anna Akana open up about mental health online at VidCon...

