Life

Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already

Yes, you did read that right.

Jordan Platt
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 11:05

You’d think that after watching Joey pee on Monica's leg when she got stung by a jellyfish on Friends, and the pure embarassment that ensued, folk would realise that wee is best left in the toilet bowl.

But apparently not and the latest health and wellness fad involves just that – urine. And not just rubbing it all over yourself but drinking it. 

You might think people would only have to resort to drinking their own urine when caught up Mount Everest or in the middle of the Sahara, but no, as some wellness fanatics are apparently now claiming that it has major health benefits in day-to-day life.

As yoga teacher Kayleigh Oakley tells the Press Association, she started partaking in ‘Urine Therapy’ two years ago in order to boost her general health.

“I heard that urine can reset the immune system, promote general good health, and is good for the skin,” she said. “So thought I would give it a go.”

And she most certainly did, as she now drinks a glass of fresh wee on the daily and rubs urine over her face in order to keep her skin “glowing.” 

But surprsingly, Kayleigh isn’t the only person jumping on this craze. Urine therapy has been popular among some athletes for years as a “natural medicine.”

Their argument is this: "If you drink or inject yourself with vitamins, you release them every time you go to the bathroom. Why not put them back in your body orally?" Can we not just nip to Holland and Barrett instead? 

Another woman, Leah Sampson, spoke to The Sun about her involvement in the health kick, claiming that it allowed her shift half of her body weight.

“My friend sent me a YouTube video link of the [urine] therapy," she said. "I stood up in the bathtub, urinated into my hands, and drank it. I noted immediately that I ingested too much sodium and vowed to begin removing sodium from my diet immediately.”

And now the gal not only drinks her urine, but gargles it on the daily while brushing her teeth and rinses her eyes out with it.

Wee. In the eye. To clean it. IRL.

All we have left to say on the matter is that doctors do not recommend drinking your own urine.

Speaking to BBC Three, Dr Zubair Ahmed, said: “It is a common belief that urine is sterile - which it normally is if you don't have a problem with your renal tract.”

“However, once it leaves the body, it can be contaminated with certain bacteria - and ingesting this bacteria can make you feel unwell and can lead to serious complications.”

And the doc also said that there is no medical evidence that proves urine benefits, or improves, your health in any way. Zero medical evidence.

So maybe it’s time to stop? No one wants pink eye so maybe let’s nip this craze in the bud rn before it gets out of hand?

