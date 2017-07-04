People Are Losing Their Minds Over Avocado Oreos Becoming A Reality

Gather round for yet another instance of avocado coming into its own in 2017 because the people at Oreo have birthed a new creation of avocad-oreos. And we have a lot of thoughts.

Before you leap to the worst possible conclusion and assume stockpiles of the product are replacing the original formula, it's all just a bit of fun in which the public had the chance to make their dream flavour a reality.

Using the hashtag #MyOreoCreation the powers-that-be have sifted through a shedload of suggestions and designed prototypes for a selection of possibilities: coffee, carrot cake, avocado, cherry Cola, galaxy, and unicorn.

For those wondering what unicorn tastes like, it's actually just a swirl of blueberry and raspberry cremes sandwiched between the two regular Oreo cookies, which - thankfully - is far less invasive than we first feared.

Those whose winning formulas made the final cut were surprised with a package through the mail of their dream product, and the lucky victors naturally lost their minds over being cookie extraordinares.

When @Oreos hits you up with your dream flavor 🍩🍪 pic.twitter.com/SZPdIq9htd — Seth Moffitt (@SethDMoffitt) June 13, 2017

For anyone still bursting with ideas about Oreo combinations, the competition is open until July 14 so - providing the idea is good - a package could well be winging it's way to you in no time.