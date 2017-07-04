People Are Losing Their Minds Over Avocado Oreos Becoming A Reality
In fairness, we asked for it.
Gather round for yet another instance of avocado coming into its own in 2017 because the people at Oreo have birthed a new creation of avocad-oreos. And we have a lot of thoughts.
Before you leap to the worst possible conclusion and assume stockpiles of the product are replacing the original formula, it's all just a bit of fun in which the public had the chance to make their dream flavour a reality.
Using the hashtag #MyOreoCreation the powers-that-be have sifted through a shedload of suggestions and designed prototypes for a selection of possibilities: coffee, carrot cake, avocado, cherry Cola, galaxy, and unicorn.
For those wondering what unicorn tastes like, it's actually just a swirl of blueberry and raspberry cremes sandwiched between the two regular Oreo cookies, which - thankfully - is far less invasive than we first feared.
Those whose winning formulas made the final cut were surprised with a package through the mail of their dream product, and the lucky victors naturally lost their minds over being cookie extraordinares.
For anyone still bursting with ideas about Oreo combinations, the competition is open until July 14 so - providing the idea is good - a package could well be winging it's way to you in no time.