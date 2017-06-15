15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover
Dry mouth dry mouth dry mouth,
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:13
1. The never ending pit that is your hangover appetite.
2. At least water has your back
3. Remember those good times. The times when you didn't have a raging hangover.
4. Fml
5. Tbh whatever works to get you vertical is acceptable at this point
6. We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy
7. At least someone would care if you died and were found half eaten by Alsatians six months later
8. As if being crap at dating wasn't bad enough
9. "MUM, what have I told you about knocking first??"
10. Hands up if you're feeling fragile
11. "So you don't remember climbing a tree and shouting to passers by that you're the BFG and that you want to see their snozzcumbers?"
12. It's not that noticeable...is it?
13. You know it's gonna happen, but you just can't stop yourself
14. Dry mouth dry mouth dry mouth
15. RIP me
