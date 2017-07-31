Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

Serena Williams has reminded us once again why she’s our fave sports personality possibly ever, in the entire world.

Yesterday an essay she penned was published in Fortune magazine in honour of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, and it was all about how black women still don’t receive the same professional opportunities and pay as white colleagues, especially white male colleagues.

Noting how incredibly lucky she has been to become “financially successful beyond [my] imagination”, she said she wanted to mark the day by talking about the 24 million other black women in the US who struggle as she would have done if she had never played tennis.

“The cycles of poverty, discrimination, and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles,” she wrote. “Unfair pay has prevailed for far too long with no consequence. Through decades of systematic oppression, black women have been conditioned to think they are less than.”

Preach it 💪🏾💪🏾👊👊👊👊Rena — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) July 31, 2017

Serena pointed out that the wage gap hits black women the hardest, with black women earning 63 cents for every dollar a man makes and on average 17% less than their white female counterparts. And, contrary to what some people may believe, that isn’t because black women have lower-paid jobs – these wage gaps are happening in career fields like technology, finance, entertainment, law and medicine.

I'm shocked there's a day for it. Every day should be equality day, for everyone. Clue in name. Come on world, let's wake up! #HumanRights — Will Graham (@willse13) August 1, 2017

“I want to bring my perspective and experiences as an athlete, an entrepreneur and a black woman to the boardroom and help create a more inclusive environment in this white, male-dominated industry. And I want every woman of color to do the same. Every step forward you take is two steps of progress for womankind,” she preached. “Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you’re making it a little easier for a woman behind you. Most of all, know that you’re worth it. It can take a long time to realize that.”

Serena’s endless championing of women and racial equality already make her an amazing role model, and this letter was just another reminder of how inspirational she is. It serves as a reminder that the fight for equality is STILL not over, despite it being 2017, and that we all need to do our bit (however small) to help make it a reality, both in and outside the workplace.

Now here's Connor Franta talking about his new book...