Life

Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

What a babe.

Emily Hooley
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 15:03

Serena Williams has reminded us once again why she’s our fave sports personality possibly ever, in the entire world.

Yesterday an essay she penned was published in Fortune magazine in honour of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, and it was all about how black women still don’t receive the same professional opportunities and pay as white colleagues, especially white male colleagues.

July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that's nearly 8 extra months! Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay.

Noting how incredibly lucky she has been to become “financially successful beyond [my] imagination”, she said she wanted to mark the day by talking about the 24 million other black women in the US who struggle as she would have done if she had never played tennis.

“The cycles of poverty, discrimination, and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles,” she wrote. “Unfair pay has prevailed for far too long with no consequence. Through decades of systematic oppression, black women have been conditioned to think they are less than.”

Serena pointed out that the wage gap hits black women the hardest, with black women earning 63 cents for every dollar a man makes and on average 17% less than their white female counterparts. And, contrary to what some people may believe, that isn’t because black women have lower-paid jobs – these wage gaps are happening in career fields like technology, finance, entertainment, law and medicine.

“I want to bring my perspective and experiences as an athlete, an entrepreneur and a black woman to the boardroom and help create a more inclusive environment in this white, male-dominated industry. And I want every woman of color to do the same. Every step forward you take is two steps of progress for womankind,” she preached. “Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you’re making it a little easier for a woman behind you. Most of all, know that you’re worth it. It can take a long time to realize that.”

Serena’s endless championing of women and racial equality already make her an amazing role model, and this letter was just another reminder of how inspirational she is. It serves as a reminder that the fight for equality is STILL not over, despite it being 2017, and that we all need to do our bit (however small) to help make it a reality, both in and outside the workplace.

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

Life

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

National Orgasm Day gifs
6 Things You Didn't Know About Orgasms

Image of tampons
Tesco Are Now Paying Tampon Tax So You Don't Have To

GIF about mental health and panic attacks.
Panic Attacks 101: What Are They And Why Do I Get Them?

10 Hacks For Keeping Cool When It's Hot As Balls Outside

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs
Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

12 Mildly Embarrassing Things We've All Done When We Fancy Someone

