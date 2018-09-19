Sesame Street Has Its Say On Rumours Bert And Ernie Are Gay

The age-old question of whether Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie are a gay couple or not has arisen once again, as one of the show's former writers, Mark Saltzman, has spilled the beans on the puppets' relationship.

But Sesame Street officials are having none of it, releasing a statement in which they state that the puppets “do not have a sexual orientation.”

When asked if the two puppets were gay, Mark told Queerty: “I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were, I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them.”

And the show responded in a statement posted to Twitter, with: “As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends.”

“They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” Sesame Street went on to say.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation," they added.

And the show wasn’t the only one to dispute Mark’s claims, as the director Frank Oz also took to Twitter to set the record straight, if you pardon the pun.

“It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay,” Oz tweeted.

“It’s fine that he feels they are. They’re not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There’s much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness.”

And due to the LGBTQ+ community rightfully seeking mainstream representation, a lot of folk online had issues with Oz’s reaction.

Why the need to define people as gay? Uh, because we exist. I’m gay. 100% gay. Always have been, always will be. I’ve known since I was 7, and was told what the word meant. Yes, there are a lot of bi and pan people out there, but there are also A LOT of gay people. — Mikey Russo (@MikeyPanik) September 18, 2018

You may have created him, but you don't seem to realize or appreciate what he meant to thousands of little boys growing up. You digging in your heels (and wrongly conflating romantic orientation with sexual orientation) with what seems like disgust is abjectly disappointing. — Reed Brice (@thatdangdingus) September 18, 2018

But when asked why Oz was denying the puppets the ability to live in their truth and defining them as straight, he replied with: “For honesty.”

So it looks like everyone’s favourite puppets are actually not in a loving relationship.

How disappointing.