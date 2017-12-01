Single Woman Who Owns Her Family's Loved Up Christmas Card Is Basically All Of Us

There’s nothing like the festive season, with all of its Love Actually viewing, conjoined Christmas jumpers and romantic mulled wine dates to remind you just how painfully sleigh bellin’ single you are.

Before we get stuck in with all of that, how about a quick lesson in the art of Pinterest-worthy gift wrapping...

Which is probably why the internet has a new favourite person in the shape of Emily Seawright, the single woman who totally owned her family Christmas card this year.

If you’re gonna be spending Crimbo dinner telling aunties that you nope you still haven’t met anyone special, yes you have been single for a while now, and nope there’s no babies on the way just yet, then you’ll relate to this on a spiritual level.

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

Emily has gone viral over on Twitter this week after sharing her awesome family Christmas card online, which features her proudly celebrating the single life while everyone else around her is loved up af.

While her parents are holding up a sign that says ‘Excited’, and her siblings are all either ‘Engaged’ or ‘Expecting’, Emily is errrr…. ‘Emily’.

And it turns out that it’s not just Emily who’s feeling the solo Santa vibes this year. Singletons across the globe have been uniting in the replies to her photo with their equally awkward festive family photos. It's actually quite heart warming.

This is literally my life guys.... pic.twitter.com/UQoQxkrdxH — Morgan J (@morgan_craddock) November 28, 2017

This seems to be the thread to let everyone know you’re single pic.twitter.com/QmDDowyhZ2 — Mr.Knapp (@DallyK_20) November 29, 2017

When you can relate too well pic.twitter.com/C2ygCSnoxI — Kylee Hansen (@HansenKylee) November 28, 2017

Well the joke's on everyone else isn't it, because singletons are the only ones who won't be needing to share their Christmas snacks this year. They get all of the best Quality Streets, Roses AND Celebrations.

We are all Emily in this one.

Words by Lucy Wood