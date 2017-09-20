Six Women Wore The Same Dress To A Wedding And No, They Weren't Bridesmaids

Turning up to a major event wearing the same dress as someone else is never the most ideal situation, so let's all spare a thought for the six women who rocked up to a wedding wearing the ~exact~ same outfit.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

This pretty wild glitch in the Matrix went down in Sydney, where a group of gals who didn't even know each other purchased the same $160 dress in honour of bride Julia Mammone's special day.

We like to imagine the moment of realisation went down something like this.

Debbie Speranza, one of the six women, posted a shot of the entire gang on brand Forever New's Facebook page which has since racked up a whopping 49,000 likes.

"You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event," she joked.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Debbie explained how the situation went from awkward to hilarious.

"My cousin and I walked into the reception and saw each other [in the same dress] and started laughing, but then another walked in … then another one … and another one. There was about 200 people.”

"A couple of the women were a little bit 'ahhhhh' but then we all saw the fun in it. There’s a video of us telling the bridesmaids ‘ok if you girls stuff up we are ready’. We were like accidental sisters.”

Thankfully bride Julia also saw the funny side of the situation. When asked if she was upset by a second troupe of bridesmaids invading the party, she said: "Not at all.

"I’ve heard of two women, maybe three, wearing the same dress, but six? You couldn’t make it up," she added.