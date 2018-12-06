Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge



A new study has revealed a particularly terrifying habit among young people and it involves waking up at 3am, firing off a text that makes absolutely no sense, and having zero recollection of the event the next morning.

According to a survey published in the Journal of American College Health, one quarter of the 372 university students profiled admitted that they exhibit something called “sleep texting behaviour.”

The authors of the study defined this as being “the act of responding to or sending a text message while in a sleeping state,” and explained the process as follows.

“The beep or buzz of the cell phone indicating that a call has come in awakens the sleeper, who instinctively reaches over and responds to the message. This action can occur once or multiple times during the sleep cycle, adversely affecting the quality and the duration of the individual’s sleep.”

Researcher Elizabeth B Dowdell told Metro.co.uk that the most unnerving part of this is that most students have no idea what they’re typing due to the fact that people are generally unable to recall what happens in the minutes before falling asleep.

According to Teen Vogue, the study went on to find examples of this behaviour online, with incoherent messages including: “Lips I dripped it”; “I legittt wish veggird were enough to fuelme”; and “It means Girls tonight. It I 10.”

While this obviously has a big impact on the quality of sleep we’re all getting, the main concern for most of us is what we’re sending off in the early hours of the morning, and more importantly, who we’re sending it to.

*Turns off phone forever.*