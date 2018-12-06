Life

Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge

We’ve all done it. Haven’t we?

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 16:43


A new study has revealed a particularly terrifying habit among young people and it involves waking up at 3am, firing off a text that makes absolutely no sense, and having zero recollection of the event the next morning.

According to a survey published in the Journal of American College Health, one quarter of the 372 university students profiled admitted that they exhibit something called “sleep texting behaviour.”

Tumblr

The authors of the study defined this as being “the act of responding to or sending a text message while in a sleeping state,” and explained the process as follows. 

“The beep or buzz of the cell phone indicating that a call has come in awakens the sleeper, who instinctively reaches over and responds to the message. This action can occur once or multiple times during the sleep cycle, adversely affecting the quality and the duration of the individual’s sleep.”

Getty

Researcher Elizabeth B Dowdell told Metro.co.uk that the most unnerving part of this is that most students have no idea what they’re typing due to the fact that people are generally unable to recall what happens in the minutes before falling asleep.

According to Teen Vogue, the study went on to find examples of this behaviour online, with incoherent messages including: “Lips I dripped it”; “I legittt wish veggird were enough to fuelme”; and “It means Girls tonight. It I 10.” 

Tumblr

While this obviously has a big impact on the quality of sleep we’re all getting, the main concern for most of us is what we’re sending off in the early hours of the morning, and more importantly, who we’re sending it to.

*Turns off phone forever.*

 

Latest News

Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled
The Woman Accused Of Coming Between Cardi B And Offset Has Broken Her Silence
Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019
Honeymoon-Hawai&#039;i-MTV
9 Reasons Hawai’i Isn’t Just for Honeymoons
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life
The 1975 Played The Barfly Last Night To A Small Group Of Fans And It Was Everything

More From Life

Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
10 WTF Things You Never Knew About HIV
Ezra Miller attends FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Ezra Miller Opens Up About Past Abuse And Why He’s In Non-Monogamous Relationships
7 Things Chronically Ill Young Adults Want You To Know
Emoji&#039;s.
The Two Least Popular Emojis May Surprise You

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019