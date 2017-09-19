This Is That Sparkle App That Everyone's Using On Insta Stories BTW

Noticed that your Instagram is looking distinctly more sparkly recently? And we don’t just mean because the Christmas makeup has started arriving on your feed. We’re talking sparkle that should probably come with a sunglasses warning first.

At first we thought that everyone around us had just discovered the most pigmented glitter eyeshadow of all time, but it turns out that those twinkles are actually down to a genius, super boujie app.

Drum roll please, because it’s actually an app called KiraKira+ that’s responsible for giving everyone’s glittering Insta stories and Snapchat posts a little boost.

The viral app brings seven slightly different types and shades of sparkle into your life, by making anything and everything emitting or reflecting light around you go seriously OTT.

It’s up to you to decide whether your aesthetic makes you more of a Twinkle, Airly, Colour, Shine, Bling-bling, Glare or classic Kirakira kinda guy or gal.

With everyone and their auntie jumping on the KiraKira+ bandwagon, the app is currently the third in the Apple App Store charts (it’ll cost you a grand total of 99p), and that’s probably got something to do with the huge array of celebs who’ve become completely obsessed with it.

Amongst the famous fake glitz fans you’ll find the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Billie Lourd, and Kaira Gerber.

Now go forth and add some expensive-looking sparkle to everything from your bargain nose ring to your dog’s slobber, right over to your bedroom fairy lights and maybe even your cheese toastie if you’re feeling particularly extra.

We don’t remember Rihanna singing about being beautiful like KiraKira+ in the sky, but we’ll take it while we’re on a budget.

Words by Lucy Wood