Life

This Is That Sparkle App That Everyone's Using On Insta Stories BTW

Just in case you were wondering

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:38

Noticed that your Instagram is looking distinctly more sparkly recently? And we don’t just mean because the Christmas makeup has started arriving on your feed. We’re talking sparkle that should probably come with a sunglasses warning first.

At first we thought that everyone around us had just discovered the most pigmented glitter eyeshadow of all time, but it turns out that those twinkles are actually down to a genius, super boujie app.

Before we reveal the secrets, how about having a watch of Kendall Jenner: Uncovered?

Drum roll please, because it’s actually an app called KiraKira+ that’s responsible for giving everyone’s glittering Insta stories and Snapchat posts a little boost.

The viral app brings seven slightly different types and shades of sparkle into your life, by making anything and everything emitting or reflecting light around you go seriously OTT.

@ashish_uk is definitely a more-is-more kind of show but my favorite look was this simple (sparkly) slip dress

It’s up to you to decide whether your aesthetic makes you more of a Twinkle, Airly, Colour, Shine, Bling-bling, Glare or classic Kirakira kinda guy or gal.

With everyone and their auntie jumping on the KiraKira+ bandwagon, the app is currently the third  in the Apple App Store charts (it’ll cost you a grand total of 99p), and that’s probably got something to do with the huge array of celebs who’ve become completely obsessed with it.

when Kira met Kendall ✨ @kendalljenner @robscheppy @marnixmarni #jenatkinhair

when Kira met Kendall ✨ @kendalljenner @robscheppy @marnixmarni #jenatkinhair

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on

Amongst the famous fake glitz fans you’ll find the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Billie Lourd, and Kaira Gerber.

Now go forth and add some expensive-looking sparkle to everything from your bargain nose ring to your dog’s slobber, right over to your bedroom fairy lights and maybe even your cheese toastie if you’re feeling particularly extra.

✨✨✨✨

✨✨✨✨

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

We don’t remember Rihanna singing about being beautiful like KiraKira+ in the sky, but we’ll take it while we’re on a budget.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From Life

This Is That Sparkle App That Everyone's Using On Insta Stories BTW

Life

Courtney Act On…Lube | MTV News

Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Apparently A Thing This Year

13 Weird Af Fitness Classes That Actually Exist

How To Make A Bouncy Ball With YouTuber Jazzybum

Celebrities

The Real Cost Of Celebrity Mega Homes | MTV Celeb

Single AF

Courtney Act Does… Safer Sex | MTV Life

Matt Terry Hits Back At Cruel Body-Shamers In The Most Phenomenal Way

8 Top Tips For If You're Being Bullied

Zoella Apologises After Offensive Tweets Resurface Online

5 Celebs Who Overcame Their Bullies

Celebs Are Celebrating Australia Saying Yes To Same Sex Marraige

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017

Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Chris Hughes Is Reportedly 'Begging' Olivia Attwood For Forgiveness After Video Scandal

This Is That Sparkle App That Everyone's Using On Insta Stories BTW