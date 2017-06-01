Life

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 14:42

Picture the scene. It’s your graduation day, you’re all dressed up in your real fancy clothes, you’ve managed to balance the hat in a way that it doesn’t ruin your hairstyle, you’ve practiced the walking and the shaking hands to ensure that you don’t fall down.

But then all of your elaborate, foolproof plans go to shit because public transport is literally the worst ever.

It could happen to anyone, but when a New York subway train broke down on Tuesday morning, Jerich Marco Alcantara had to improvise a little bit when it came to his graduation ceremony.

Nadiya Afzel / Facebook
In a story that will make you kinda love humans for once, a subway car full of passengers banded together to make sure that Jerich still had a graduation to remember.

When their train broke down with mechanical failures and became stuck underground for hours, no one got angry about the situation as you might expect.

Instead they came together to help Jerich, who was riding to Radio City Music Hall to receive his degree from the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing.

When it became clear that he was destined to miss his ceremony, commuters stepped in to help by throwing him their very own makeshift graduation on board the train.

Sharing a video of the amazing moment on Facebook, onlooker Nadiya Afzal wrote: "Poor kid missed his graduation because of the train delay this morning ... so we threw him a graduation on the train.”

The subway graduation included a friend presenting Jerich with a "diploma" on his phone, as well as a stranger providing a soundtrack of Green Day's 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)'. Genius, check out the full video below:

Speaking about the disaster-turned-awesome-moment, Jerich told Select All: "It wasn’t so much an idea, but something that just happened.

“Everyone was getting antsy and impatient, so I figured I’d lighten the mood by thanking everyone for coming out. That led to applause, and the rest just followed.”

Consider our cold, icy hearts well and truly warmed.

Words by Lucy Wood

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

