The Best Celeb Snapchat Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019

Here’s all of their handles. You’re welcome.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 16:30

This year just wouldn’t be living up to its true potential if it wasn’t full of celebs making their voices heard via some form of social media. Whether they’re cracking a joke at their own expense or commenting on world politics, we’re here for it and so should you.

YouTube

So if you were wondering what Snapchat accounts you need to be following now that you're living your best life in 2019, then we’ve got you covered.

Anyone who’s anyone is living it large on Snapchat. Take DJ Khaled. He's arguably the reigning kind of the platform with the hilarious snaps he takes of his day-to-day life (he once got stuck in a branch while on a jet ski, it doesn’t make sense but it doesn’t have to).

Let’s get into then. If you’re not already, these are the celebs you need to be watching on Snapchat…

Jeffree Star

Username: JeffreeDahmer

Why: For all the YouTube tea you could ever need.

DJ Khaled

Username: djkhaled305

Why: Like we said, the guy got stuck in a branch ON A JET SKI.

Trisha Paytas

Username: trishaonyt

Why: She cries on her kitchen floor, duh.

Alexa Chung

Username: chungalexa

Why: It’s Alexa Chung.

Brody Jenner

Username: nextjenneration

Why: Mainly because we live to reminisce about The Hills.

Demi Lovato

Username: theddlovato

Why: Sometimes it’s nice to follow another human that’s just real.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Username: TheRock

Why: He’s an international treasure.

K.J. Apa

Username: kjapadwsole

Why: He’s hot. Sorry ‘bout it.

Gemma Collins

Username: gemcqueen

Why: For the sheer hilarity that always follows The GC.

Jade Thirlwall

Username: justjadeamelia

Why: She’s an LGBTQ+ icon. It’s been solidified, did no one say?

Lili Reinhart

Username: lilireinhart

Why: She’s the queen of truth.

Michael B. Jordan

Username: michaelbjordan

Why: It’s Michael B. Jordan.

Zendaya

Username: zendaya_96

Why: She’s straight up one of the most talented people in Hollywood. Fact.

Jesy Nelson

Username: jesynels

Why: Arguably the most hilarious Mixer there is. The gal loves a drink and so do we.

