The Best Celeb Snapchat Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019
Here’s all of their handles. You’re welcome.
This year just wouldn’t be living up to its true potential if it wasn’t full of celebs making their voices heard via some form of social media. Whether they’re cracking a joke at their own expense or commenting on world politics, we’re here for it and so should you.
So if you were wondering what Snapchat accounts you need to be following now that you're living your best life in 2019, then we’ve got you covered.
Anyone who’s anyone is living it large on Snapchat. Take DJ Khaled. He's arguably the reigning kind of the platform with the hilarious snaps he takes of his day-to-day life (he once got stuck in a branch while on a jet ski, it doesn’t make sense but it doesn’t have to).
Let’s get into then. If you’re not already, these are the celebs you need to be watching on Snapchat…
Jeffree Star
Username: JeffreeDahmer
Why: For all the YouTube tea you could ever need.
DJ Khaled
Username: djkhaled305
Why: Like we said, the guy got stuck in a branch ON A JET SKI.
Trisha Paytas
Username: trishaonyt
Why: She cries on her kitchen floor, duh.
Alexa Chung
Username: chungalexa
Why: It’s Alexa Chung.
Brody Jenner
Username: nextjenneration
Why: Mainly because we live to reminisce about The Hills.
Demi Lovato
Username: theddlovato
Why: Sometimes it’s nice to follow another human that’s just real.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Username: TheRock
Why: He’s an international treasure.
K.J. Apa
Username: kjapadwsole
Why: He’s hot. Sorry ‘bout it.
Gemma Collins
Username: gemcqueen
Why: For the sheer hilarity that always follows The GC.
Jade Thirlwall
Username: justjadeamelia
Why: She’s an LGBTQ+ icon. It’s been solidified, did no one say?
Lili Reinhart
Username: lilireinhart
Why: She’s the queen of truth.
Michael B. Jordan
Username: michaelbjordan
Why: It’s Michael B. Jordan.
Zendaya
Username: zendaya_96
Why: She’s straight up one of the most talented people in Hollywood. Fact.
Jesy Nelson
Username: jesynels
Why: Arguably the most hilarious Mixer there is. The gal loves a drink and so do we.