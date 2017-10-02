The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

The human heart is an unpredictable mess at the best of times, which is why it shouldn't come as a huge surprise when it decides to skip several beats over the most inconvenient person going.

From their ridiculous good looks to the fact that they're literally always around, it's only natural that feelings for your best pal's bf/gf can sometimes grow and leave poor old lovelorn you in the metaphorical shit.

1. Meeting said person for the first time and being totally oblivious to the fact you find them attractive.

'Oh, aren't they hilarious, good-looking, and capable of holding an interesting conversation? Good for _____, he/she deserves some happiness. Totally happy and not jealous at all.'

2. Feeling literally betrayed by your heart when it skips a beat during one of your casual conversations.

Have you had too much caffeine today? Are you in the middle of a pulmonary embolism? There must be some kind of medical reason as to why you're sweating more than usual rn?

3. Convincing yourself that the feelings you have are simply mutual friendship and a shared love of your best pal.

That must be it. It's nothing to do with romance and everything to do with the fact that we have mates in common, a shared sense of humour, common interests. Nothing to fret about at all. Right?

4. Seeing them again and discovering that your heart is infact a treacherous snake. Fantastic.

It's official. You have a big fat crush on the person your pal could literally end up marrying/having children with. There's no beating around the bush, this is inconvenient at best and a complete disaster at worst.

5. Declining literally all of their invitations to hang out and vowing to take your deepest, darkest feelings to the grave with you.

It's a shame it had to get to this point, but there's nothing like a generous serving of guilt to make all future conversations awkward and stunted.

6. Reaching the point where you find the situation hilarious rather than heartbreaking because ~of course~ this is happening to you.

Shout out to Andrew Lincoln in Love Actually, the patron Saint of falling for someone completely and desperately unavailable.

7. Subconsciously searching for their qualities in other people and then wondering why none of your dates ever work out.

Could it be that nobody out there has every single component of their personality in perfect meaures? Ever noticed a whole heap of similarities when it comes to your physical type? Um, yeah.

8. Listening to a bunch of embarassing playlists, swiping through Tinder, and counting down the days until this terrible (hopefully temporary) feeling wears off.

Realitically, how long can it take for your heart to declare this one a lost cause? A month? A year? Surely not an entire lifetime?