The Most Empowering Moments From The Black Lives Matter Protests

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking part across the globe demanding justice for George Floyd, whose death in police custody has inspired thousands to take a stand against racism and police brutality.

Images and video footage from major cities in the US (and globally) show the magnitude of support for the black community.

Today, we’re shining a light on the most empowering moments from the protests; including footage taken by celebrities, bystanders, and active participants, who are all united in their pursuit of racial equality.

This group of protestors broke out into an organised street dance.

Others were inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who started the “take a knee” protest against police brutality.

this is the Long Beach protest! this is what the media won’t show! pic.twitter.com/C0tyzzs8m3 — lina (@velvetguccihes) May 31, 2020

Crowds in Beverly Hills chanted “I can’t breathe” in reference to George’s final words

The media won’t show these peaceful moments that took place in in Beverly Hills today, so we must.#LosAngelesriots pic.twitter.com/GTGEvMhB1A — Simar (@sahluwal) May 31, 2020

Crowds in Denver, Iowa gathered in their hundreds to chant: “No justice, no peace”

This is in Davenport Iowa yesterday. They won’t show us on the news because we were peaceful #BlackLivesMatters #GeorgeFloydProtests #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/NviZedT3cr — Dustin Stewart (@doworkstewart88) June 1, 2020

These civilians gave out free food, water, and resources to protestors.

What the media won’t show in Minneapolis. Free food, water and resources.



Community is a verb. pic.twitter.com/piKlEqun0t — zellie (@zellieimani) May 30, 2020

A resounding chorus of “Black Lives Matter” could be heard at almost every protest…

I love being BLACK, we are beautiful, and more importantly we have meaning.❤️ #BlackLivesMatters #SilenceIsViolence pic.twitter.com/0ZFb6muCV8 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) June 1, 2020

With famous faces including Michael B Jordan, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Emily Ratajkowski all attending marches across the US.

Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb — now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

.@Halsey attends the #BlackLivesMatter protest in LA where policemen were shooting rubber bullets at protesters.



pic.twitter.com/FMF2YLnyjv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, protestors in the UK made their feelings heard at Trafalgar Square, with similar scenes unfolding in Canada, Germany, and Italy.

London shows its support for George Floyd as the #BlackLivesMatter protests continue.⁣⁣



pic.twitter.com/RhfI8fRTJC — Complex UK (@complex_uk) May 31, 2020

Getty

Getty

To educate yourself and others on the Black Lives Matter movement, head to their website for resources and information on how to use your voice to make a positive difference in the world.