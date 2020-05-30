Life

The Most Empowering Moments From The Black Lives Matter Protests

Monday, June 1, 2020 - 15:11

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking part across the globe demanding justice for George Floyd, whose death in police custody has inspired thousands to take a stand against racism and police brutality.

Images and video footage from major cities in the US (and globally) show the magnitude of support for the black community.

Today, we’re shining a light on the most empowering moments from the protests; including footage taken by celebrities, bystanders, and active participants, who are all united in their pursuit of racial equality.

This group of protestors broke out into an organised street dance.

Others were inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who started the “take a knee” protest against police brutality.

Crowds in Beverly Hills chanted “I can’t breathe” in reference to George’s final words

Crowds in Denver, Iowa gathered in their hundreds to chant: “No justice, no peace”

These civilians gave out free food, water, and resources to protestors.

A resounding chorus of “Black Lives Matter” could be heard at almost every protest…

With famous faces including Michael B Jordan, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Emily Ratajkowski all attending marches across the US.

DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter

Meanwhile, protestors in the UK made their feelings heard at Trafalgar Square, with similar scenes unfolding in Canada, Germany, and Italy.

To educate yourself and others on the Black Lives Matter movement, head to their website for resources and information on how to use your voice to make a positive difference in the world.


