The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned And The Internet Is In Love With Her

Crying at the thought that people think she's ugly.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 09:38

The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog has been announced and we’re going to go ahead and say this year’s winner is anything but ugly. 

Nine-year-old English Bulldog Zsa Zsa took home the accolade at the prestigious ceremony last week, and while she may not have looked all that thrilled she’s certainly gained a whole new fan base.

Sure she’s got a bit of a droopy tongue going on, and she doesn’t look like your usual run of the mill Insta famous cockapoo that you’re beyond fed up of seeing, but we and everyone else on the Internet thinks she’s perfect.

Some people just wanted to cry over the whole thing:

While others went for pure anger that Zsa Zsa would ever be considered ugly:

One user is even willing to adopt the perfecly imperfect dogs:

And then there’s the terrifying idea that the good boys know people are calling them mean things:

While if those tweets aren’t enough to set you off, Zsa Zsa’s story will have you in tears, too: “She was a puppy mill dog for 5 years in Missouri, and instead of placing her in a loving home at her end of breeding, she was put in a dog auction,” her official profile says.

“Zsa Zsa was then purchased by Underdog Rescue. Her mother saw her beautiful picture on pet finder and HAD TO HAVE HER! She now lives out her retired life in Anoka, MN.”

Despite all of this, the champion and her owner get to take home a $1,500 prize as well as quite the trophy situation. And before you send any hate to the competition, the contest sets out to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters and help rehome them, no matter what they look like. So it's not quite as awful as you thought.

