Life

There's A Hotel In The UK Dedicated to Netflix And Chill And It's Themed Exactly Like The Shows

Get ready to Bed 'N' Binge.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 17:17

Take a look at Orange Is The New Black Season 5 deleted scenes...

If you thought that spending all day binge watching your favourite Netflix shows was something that's only acceptable in the privacy of your own bedroom, think again.

That's because phone company Three has created a pop-up hotel invented solely for doing just that and it's complete with fifteen suites, each inspired by a popular Netflix show. 

The aptly named 'Bed 'N' Binge Retreat' is based in Osterley Park, Greater London and it fully encourages guests to spend hours watching back to back episodes of their fave shows. Sounds like a dream come true.

The make-shift binge fest will be open in London on July 6th and July 9th and we doubt you need to hear 13 Reasons Why you should get yourself down there because let's face it, the fact that tickets are totally free is probably enough.

The Three Bed 'N' Binge Retreat

Yep, you don't even need to shell out so much as £5.99 a month, seriously we're struggling to think if we've ever heard Stranger Things before.

