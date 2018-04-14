Life

This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts

Make like a celeb and earn from your posts with this new app...

Jordan Platt
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 10:24

In a technology-driven world, a lot of cool stuff is possible. You can send a text halfway across the world at the drop of a hat, you can stalk all of your exes at once and even their current partners (we do not advise this though).

Now, in a society fuelled by an obsession with everything semi social media-related, you can even make money off of your selfies. *Best Ariana Grande voice* Yuh.

The future of mankind over at MyVoucherCodes have only gone ahead and created a site that will tell you just how much coin you could apparently be making on Instagram – your #Instaworth, to be exact. Just in case you wondered how much celebs were actually making from all that #sponcon.

Let’s be real here though, your follower count matters. The more engagement your posts get, the more money your bank gets. It’s really that simple.

Under 1,000 followers? A couple of quid. 1,280 followers will pull in a fiver, over 2,560 will get you a tenner, but the big bucks start to roll in as soon as your follower count hits over a quarter of a million. 255,951 followers could earn you £1000 a post.

#ad lately I feel like I've barely had time to take care of myself with my crazy schedule 😩 I'm starting my next @teamiblends 30 day detox program cuz last time I tried it I had way more energy and it completely got rid of my tummy bloat. This is Day 1, Round 2 for me 💕 Use code KYLIEJ for 25% to do it with me! #thankyouteami

That’s a grand per sponsored selfie. There truly is SO much money to be made from being classed as an influencer. Now it’s just a matter of discovering how we all go from earning a couple of pounds, to raking in the thousands.

But before we attempt to conquer the world of #ad, let’s take a look at what actual celebs are apparently getting in return for advertising online. We bet Kylie earns a fortune.

It turns out, if this software is to be believed, that each post Kylie makes advertising a product could earn her around £460,900. But we’re here for influencers, because that’s where #sponcon really takes pride of place.

It’s the weekend & I have no plans! 🤘🏼 (I actually love weekends like that) Think I’m going to film, do a spot of baking, do some editing & continue writing more of Cordially Invited (with some nice sunny breaks in between) ☀️ It’s also the Brighton Marathon tomorrow so good luck to those of you running!! YOU CAN DO IITTTT 💪🏼🏃🏻‍♀️ What are your plans? (I like to know so I can steal some of them for myself) 😉😂

According to the site, Zoe Sugg - or Zoella as she’s known - can supposedly earn £39,300 per post, with the likes of influencers such as Tanya Burr earning up to £12,000.

We know what career we’ll be chasing from now on. Although it might take a little work to get us from the 86p per post we're currently only able to earn.

Let us know your #InstaWorth over @MTVUK (for the banter).

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
A2 - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted

More From Life

What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
10 WTF Things You Never Knew About HIV
Ezra Miller attends FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Ezra Miller Opens Up About Past Abuse And Why He’s In Non-Monogamous Relationships

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room