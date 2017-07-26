There's Now A Museum For 00s Pop Culture And Do You Feel Old Yet

If you generally associate museums with a bunch of paintings of old dudes wearing tights and ancient queens pasting white lead paint onto their faces instead of fake tan, you're in for a bit of a surprise.

As it turns out, history is officially a lot closer to home than we'd ever imagined and in a move that's probably about to make you feel a little bit old, there's news of the opening of a museum dedicated purely to 00s pop culture.

tumblr

It's naturally heroic Instagram account PopCultureDiedIn2009 that you have to thank for this exhibit, which will bring a celebration of all things 2000s to the THNK 1994 Museum in Brooklyn over the summer.

The theme is pretty epic too and will focus in on Nicole Richie's infamous 2007 Memorial Day BBQ - you know, the one that landed Mischa Barton in hospital, it was that much of a rager.

If you're too young to remember that (like, who are you and why are you here), then we'd like to alert you to Nicole's leaked email invite for the party, which (jokingly) read: "Let’s glorify this day in your sluttiest tops and your tightest pair of Tsubi jeans, even though we have no clue what Memorial Day really means!! There will be a scale at the front door. No girls over 100 pounds allowed in. Start starving yourself now. See you all then!!!"

tumblr

The exhibiton will include art dedicated to Nicole, Mischa, Paris and the like, plus a few 00s faves who should of been on the guest list for the party that defined the era.

As they museum website explains: "We all remember the leak of Nicole Richie’s e-mail invitation to the BBQ, but what we don’t know is who was CC’d. The exhibit asks you to do one thing: imagine if everyone was.

"Tyra Banks, Britney Spears, Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan, Janet Jackson, NOT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, Paris Hilton’s Valtrex prescription bottle. All of the most fabulous people from the era."

tumblr

If that's not hot, we don't know what is. Get your uggs and belly chains on and check the exhibition from July 29 - August 11th, and who knows, you might even bump into a familiar face...

Can't wait to see this Museum! 👸🏼 https://t.co/3ciy43Qcmw — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 25, 2017

Now check out the beginner's guide to throwing shade with Bob The Drag Queen...