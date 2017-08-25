There’s Now An App That Makes It Impossible For Your Crush To Ignore Your Texts

If you’re looking to become a fully fledged terrifying human who must have full control at all times, then there’s now an app just for you!

ReplyASAP has been created to make it literally impossible for someone to ignore your text, or simply claim that they ‘just didn’t hear their phone go off.’ Because sometimes that’s just not an acceptable excuse.

Which is where this new app comes in, which sounds an alarm and freezes the screen of the phone you’ve just messaged, resulting in them having to read it in order to look at anything else.

In fact users are faced with two options, they can either snooze the alarm for three minutes or press ‘cancel’, only the latter will notify the sender of just that.

Created by dad Nick Herbert who couldn’t stand it when his son ignored his texts, he figured ia loud alarm blaring out even if the device is on silent would certainly be one way of combating the problem.

Only it’s not exactly catch free, with the both parties needing to already have the app on their phone, something which we can’t help but think most wouldn’t agree to. Oh and it costs money for each connection you make, which isn’t ideal.

So while we’d love to not have to check our phone eighteen times after texting someone we fancy, we’d rather do that than have them think (or find out too soon) just how unstable we are.