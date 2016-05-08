Life

The Social Media Stars Celebrating Their Differences In The Best Ways

This Anti-Bullying Week, Em Ford, Callie Thorpe and Harnaam Kaur reveal their experiences with bullying, and give the very best advice for dealing with trolls.

Emily Hooley
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 17:29

Having a huge following on social media has its perks, but being juicy bait for online trolls is a DEFINITE downside.

Plus size model and blogger Callie Thorpe, bearded female campaigner Harnaam Kaur, and beauty blogger Em Ford are three social media influencers that have ALL been bullied online. We caught up with them to talk being victimised, dealing with online hate, and why embracing those things people can tear you apart for only makes you stronger.

Here's Talulah-Eve with 5 tips on how to deal with online bullying...

Can you describe a time you’ve been bullied either online or in real life, and what for?

Callie: Growing up I’ve always been overweight and although I was lucky to have made it through high school fairly unscathed, the odd times I was laughed at, called names or made a joke of because of my weight stuck with me. 

Now that I’m an adult you would think bullying wouldn't be an issue, but sadly it's something I still have to deal with. My job as a plus size fashion blogger and body positive writer has meant that I’m often subject to nasty online comments and sometimes quite serious trolling about my size.

Just recently I was featured in Vogue, a huge achievement for anyone, but unfortunately I was put into a particularly dark and nasty forum and became a target for violent, cruel comments, some of which I decided to share on my social media pages to highlight just what it’s like being a plus size woman on the internet. 

Harnaam: I have been bullied most of my life, and it is still something that I go through. I am a Bearded Lady and people can be very shallow when it comes to how they treat other people. I have been body shamed, had death threats sent to me, and even physically groped in public. I can honestly say that I have never had a period where I’ve been able to take a break from all the bullying that I face.

Thought I'd bless your timeline with my selfie! 😂😂 I'm playing! This image shouts thousands of words! Her eyes are so beautiful! Her nails are to die for! Her eyebrows are forever on point! .....but most importantly, her soul is amazing! I don't know why I am speaking to myself like this in the third person! Fact is, sometimes I can't believe that this woman is me! Strong Beautiful Empowered Loving Compassionate I just can't believe that I've made it this far in life! How dare I make it this far! God knows I won't ever stop, and I can't stop! 🙏🏽🌺❤

As someone who looks very different, I just expect to be hated for the way that I look and for the work that I do. It’s this hate that proves the lack of knowledge people have about various issues in society. Bullying makes mental health suffer, and I have lived through stress, anxiety, and deep depression. Now, when I get any kind of hate, I try to educate as much as possible.

Em: I created and posted a film on YouTube in 2015 called ‘You Look Disgusting’, about the online abuse I received after posting images of myself without makeup online. I feel like YLD offered me a sense of closure - it put a stop to almost all of the comments instantly, and helped me to connect with people.

YOU LOOK DISGUSTING

How did you deal with the bullying you received? Do you have any regrets? 

Callie: It was a really hard period for me, and also my husband. Having to read comments from people telling you to die, saying that you are disgusting, that you make them sick isn't easy to deal with, but I tried to find inner strength to share the message that online bullying can’t be allowed to go on. I was even invited onto the news to share my story and started a frank conversation about online trolling. My only regret is that I wasted tears on people that have so much hate in their hearts.

So in love with my hair on set today...Can someone book me for a hair campaign already 👀😂 #speakingitintotheuniverse

Harnaam: I regret absolutely nothing, and wouldn’t change any part of my past in any way, shape or form. I’m proud of the journey that I have walked on.

I have developed thick skin. Yes, I read the horrid comments, and yes I take them in. But I have realised that the comments are merely other people’s opinions, which have no effect on the way that I feel about myself. I found it difficult to come to this stage but I’m able to deal with bullying a lot better now.

What can we all do to help prevent or put a stop to bullying happening around us or online?

Callie: Call out online bullying when you see it happening online, use report buttons so that people who are behaving in this horrible way get shut down. Also talking to other people about how to be safe on the internet and reminding them it's okay to switch off of the internet when things get tough. 

Em: I think the most important thing is to call it out. Whether it's a stranger or a friend, if you see something - say something. 

Is the internet more of a dangerous place to be different, or an empowering place to celebrate your uniqueness?

Callie: I think the internet can be both a good and bad place. It can help people who feel like they’re different find comfort and a community online who are like them, who perhaps they would never meet in everyday life. However equally it’s also a place that can cause anxiety and comparison.

I personally am a huge believer in seeing the positive side of the internet, because I’ve been able to interact with so many wonderful, strong and inspiring people in the body positive community. 

Harnaam: On social media, depending on how private your account is, you’re very open and vulnerable to online hate. Social media can be a damaging place, but it all depends on how you use it, what your intentions are, and the types of profiles that you are following. Use social media, don’t let social media use you; it’s a snapshot reality, not actual reality.

Em: I created my first website at 11 years old, and have always been a part of some sort of internet community over the years. The beauty of the web is that, no matter what your hobby or niche, you will always be able to find your people.

Why is it more important to carry on being authentically you and maybe standing out among the crowd, than to try and mould yourself to people’s expectations?

Harnaam: Why should you mould yourself? I was born to be unique and different, and that’s why I don’t look like anyone else. Be true to you, live life how you wish to live it and absolutely flaunt who you are. Through being yourself, you could even spark some inspiration in the heart of someone else to be themselves too.

Don’t try to be an inspiration by changing who you are, show people just how amazing you are just by being yourself.

Em: If you spend your whole life trying to be who other people want you to be, you'll never please them - and most importantly, never find a way to please yourself. It's YOUR life - remember to put your own happiness first sometimes.                                         

                                                                            

What is your advice to someone who is being bullied either online or IRL, and can you give them an empowering message to take away?

Callie: I read a quote recently that said 'no one is you and that is your power'. Being who you are is so much more important than moulding yourself into what other people want. We all only have one life so we have to live it in the most authentic way possible. My advice to anyone who is struggling right now is to seek out help, speak to your family and friends, a problem shared is a problem solved, and you don’t have to go through this alone. Finally, I would like to remind anyone that is being bullied, or even finds themselves bullying, that it's never too late to seek help. 

Em: Take screenshots, file them away in a zip folder - then mute, block, delete. Tell someone what’s happening and know that you can get through this. YOU are enough & you have so much going for you.

Harnaam: Please remember that you are not alone. Through speaking up about what you are going through, you may even save other people from their bullies. Speak to a loved one, or if you aren’t able to do that then a good free helpline to call is Samaritans, on 116123.

You are made to be great, you are powerful and you are on this earth because your existence is valid and has a purpose. Live to fulfil your purpose to the best of your ability.

Read here for more about this year's Anti-Bullying Week. If you're being bullied, check out the Anti-Bullying Alliance site for some really useful information and resources.

 

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

