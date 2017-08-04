This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling

For anyone who struggles to turn off Netflix and venture into the outside world, the creation of an exercise bike fuelled by all those late-night binges of Dexter is pretty much a dream come true. Or a nightmare. Depending on how your look at it.

The invention that will quite literally change lives was pioneered by a student at the Dublin Insititue of Technology who discovered that the only way to get couch potatos off the sofa is to withdraw their Netflix privileges.

Basically, the stationary bike is hooked up to your Netflix account and will only let your stream the service if you keep on pedalling. Madness. Genius. Both.

On his Instructables blog, inventor Ronan Byrne wrote: "It uses a stationary exercise bike connected to an Arduino Nano to control the streaming of Netflix on a PC. The main gist of the project is that, at the click of a button and some user input, Firefox will open and play Netflix and monitor your speed for the workout routine you designed. If you are going below the speed for too long, Netflix will be paused until you get back up to speed."

Getty

For anyone out there desperate for this product to enter their lives, the bike is - at this stage - only a prototype. However, Byrne has shared detailed instructions on how to recreate the idea at home, although the procedure might be pretty hard to follow for any non-coders out there.

Now get checking out an update from MTV News: