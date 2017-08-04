Life

This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling

Probably the only thing that could ever inspire movement.

Friday, August 4, 2017 - 13:41

For anyone who struggles to turn off Netflix and venture into the outside world, the creation of an exercise bike fuelled by all those late-night binges of Dexter is pretty much a dream come true. Or a nightmare. Depending on how your look at it. 

The invention that will quite literally change lives was pioneered by a student at the Dublin Insititue of Technology who discovered that the only way to get couch potatos off the sofa is to withdraw their Netflix privileges. 

Basically, the stationary bike is hooked up to your Netflix account and will only let your stream the service if you keep on pedalling. Madness. Genius. Both. 

On his Instructables blog, inventor Ronan Byrne wrote: "It uses a stationary exercise bike connected to an Arduino Nano to control the streaming of Netflix on a PC. The main gist of the project is that, at the click of a button and some user input, Firefox will open and play Netflix and monitor your speed for the workout routine you designed. If you are going below the speed for too long, Netflix will be paused until you get back up to speed."

Getty

For anyone out there desperate for this product to enter their lives, the bike is - at this stage - only a prototype. However, Byrne has shared detailed instructions on how to recreate the idea at home, although the procedure might be pretty hard to follow for any non-coders out there. 

Now get checking out an update from MTV News: 

Latest News

This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Talks About Cheryl And Admits Girls Aloud Wasn't 'Plain Sailing'

Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’

Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Keeps A book Containing A List Of All 1,500 Women He's Slept With

Bebe Rexha Drops ‘That’s It’ With 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game

New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

Selena Gomez Covers ‘InStyle’ And Gets Honest About Her Music and Mental Health

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Lorde Creates Her Own Paradise In ‘Perfect Places’ Video

Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle

An Unprecedented Amount Of People Have Applied For Love Island 2018

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise

Zoella Reminds Us Why We Love Her As She Bares All In Real Makeup-Free Selfie

Jessie Ware - Midnight - Music Video

Jessie Ware Releases Moody ‘Midnight’ Video

"F**k It!" Friday: Lilly Singh

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Can't Stop Licking Food Off Of Each Other's Bodies

More From Life

Life

This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling

Life

Just Some Stuff You Probably Never Knew About Pubes

A photo of a girl in a bra
Life

Social Media Reacts To Article's Claim That 'Boobs Are Back'

Life

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Life

Well At Least You're Not This Woman Who Mistook A Dead Fly For A Fake Eyelash

18 Inspiring Celebs Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health

Life

The Quite Gross Reason You Might Want To Stop Blowing Out Your Birthday Candles

Life

Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

Life

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

Life

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy Was Once On A Show Called Brat Camp When She Was 15 And It's AMAZING

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise

Celebrity

Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: A History Of The Most Outrageous Celeb Feuds The Housemates Have Ever Had