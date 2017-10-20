This Brand Is Finally Making Bras For Women With Asymmetrical Boobs

Because probably around 0.003% of the female population have boobs that are exactly the same size as each other, a lingerie brand have decided to create a bra that caters to women with asymmetrical breasts.

The company are called ThirdLove and they've stumbled across the earth-shattering concept that women with slightly lopsided boobs find it pretty difficult to find bras with adaptable cup sizes.

The bra in question is called the Classic Contour Plunge and it comes with removable padding so women can get the closest fit possible.

Head of design Ra'el Cohen spoke to Seventeen about the product: "We’re focused on giving women their best possible fit — and since no other brands were addressing asymmetry, we thought it was the perfect opportunity for us to step in and help."

"[The bra] was designed with removable memory foam inserts that allow you to even out your shape," he said. "You can add in the pad on the smaller side, or if you have even more asymmetry, you can double up and wear two pads on the smaller side to even out your breasts."

We're feeling pretty certain that this product will be flying off shelves as we speak, with the best news being that it comes in a trio of shades including nude, black, and lilac. Get checking out the product here.

