This Is How Long It Takes To Become Someone’s Best Friend

Have you ever sat around and thought about the point when an acquaintance officially became a friend, and when a friend was secretly promoted to BFF status?

A man called Jeffrey Hall from the communications team at the University of Kansas has conducted research into this very question and his results are interesting to say the least.

In a study that took into account information from 355 respondents, he concluded that it takes 90 hours of contact time to be upgraded from casual friend to proper friend, and more than 200 hours to be shifted up to best friend.

The research concluded that people form stronger bonds when they hang out in a more casual atmosphere (eg. outside the office) as this gives them the opportunity to tease each other and take part in more playful activities.

Describing his findings, Hall argued that true friendship doesn’t just spring up overnight: “We have to put that time in. You can’t snap your fingers and make a friend," he reasoned.

“When people transition between stages, they’ll double or triple the amount of time they spend with that other person in three weeks’ time. I found freshmen who spent one-third of all waking hours in a month with one good friend.”

All in all, it takes significantly less time than we first thought for most people to find a BFF, although it goes without saying that not everyone has the same experience on that one.

