This Is The Age When You’re Considered Too Old To Go Clubbing

While we’re all for people throwing their best shapes on the dance floor until a hip pops out or their joints starts playing up, some spoilsports out there reckon there’s a cut-off point to when oldies should stop entering clubs. And it’s not remotely old at all.

According to a survey carried out by Currys PC World, anyone born before the year 1980 would be best suited to sitting at home smoking a pipe in their slippers because 37 is the age when it’s deemed unacceptable to pop and lock and jam in a sweaty basement.

These judgemental folks also seem to think that 31 is around about the age when most people decide that staying in is far superior to going out, with respondents saying that they just don’t want to “face the hangover” of a wild night out anymore.

Other excuses involve not being bothered to get “dressed up”, having to go through the inevitable soul-destroying process of hiring babysitters, and dealing with the shitshow of booking a taxi that will probably never show up on time.

More statistics reveal that 37% of people reckon the real Greek tragedy of our times is witnessing someone in their 30s, 40s, or 50s trying to keep up with the millennials in bars and pubs nationwide. Which seems more than a little mean, but okay.

Matt Walburn of Currys PC World said of the results: “The Great Indoors study recognises the fact that there comes a time when we appreciate our home comforts more than a hectic social life and it can often be a drag to play the social butterfly at parties and nights out.”

That’s all well and good but let's not shame the 37-year-olds who enjoy a bop as much as the rest of us.

