This Teenager's Summer Wishlist Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Time to hook up with Jacob (again)

Monday, July 17, 2017 - 16:07

There's nothing quite like hearing that bell ring at 3:20pm on the last day of school, knowing that there's a whole six weeks of fun, friendship, and let's face it, probably not sex, scheduled in for the Summer months. 

It turns out that not a lot has really changed in the lives of 15/16/17-year-olds since then, because a discarded list of one anonymous girl details exactly what she has in store for the break - including "taking 8 hoe pictures for Instagram" and finding the time to pet a giraffe. 

The bucket list was found in the changing rooms at Urban Outfitters (of course) with the teenager wanting to spend the entire time swapping between a bunch of PG and er, decidedly non-PG activites. 

In the same few weeks that she wants to "Get drunk all the time," "give 2 blow jobs," and "get crossfaded", there's also talk of "star-gazing", "decorating her room" and "doing her Summer reading." Quite well-balanced options, all in all. 

The letter has gone slightly batshit online after receiving upwards of 50,000 likes on Twitter from people who found the whole thing both hilarious and nostalgic. Let's just hope the girl involved has even half the dramatic Summer she's hoping for. 

Memo to Jacob: 

