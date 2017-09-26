Life

Tired All The Time? Hanging Out With Your Friends Could Be To Blame

This is the roundabout reason why it's everyone else's fault.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 15:33

Ever noticed that your mood closely correlates with your best pal and vice versa? Turns out there's a scientific reason behind the fact that you and your best buddies are so in sync all the time and it goes by name of "social contagion." Ooh-er. 

In a study published by the Royal Society Open Science, researchers discovered a pretty weird phenomenon that proves people who spend a lot of time together tend to exhibit symptoms of the same mood. Go figure.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The news came about with the help of data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health which - according to Medical Daily - looked at a bunch of teens in the 1994/95 school year and followed them through right the way up until 2008. 

The results are actually pretty interesting. While hanging out with a bunch of positive people can sometimes help relieve the symptoms of depression; the study learnt that friends who are all struggling with mental health issues may begin to present the same symptoms. 

"Understanding that these components of mood can spread socially suggests that while the primary target of social interventions should be to increase friendship because of its benefits in reducing of the risk of depression, a secondary aim could be to reduce spreading of negative mood," researchers concluded.

So basically if your friends are upbeat all the time, the chances are you'll soon begin to feel the same way. But if your friends are snoozing at the back of class all the time, it probably won't be long until you start feeling more tired than usual. 

Pretty wild, right?

Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

