Life

Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed

Troye Sivan hit the stage at Washington DC pride over the weekend.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 16:32

Capital Pride Festival in Washington DC was in full swing yesterday, and Troye Sivan’s set received SO much praise on Twitter (obvs). And we’re here for it.

Watch the lyric video for Troye’s LGBTQ+ anthem ‘BLOOM’ below:

View the lyrics
Take a trip into my garden
I've got so much to show ya
The fountains and the waters
Are begging just to know ya

And it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby

I guess it's something like a fun fair
Put gas into the motor
And boy, I'll meet you right there
We'll ride the roller coaster

'Cause it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby

I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

Now it's the perfect season
Yeah, let's go for it this time
We're dancing with the trees and
I've waited my whole life

It's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby

I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you

(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you

(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Writer(s): BRETT LELAND MCLAUGHLIN, OSCAR THOMAS HOLTER, PETER SVENSSON, TROYE SIVAN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Pride month just wouldn’t be the same without throwing a hell of a lot of love towards our fave LGBTQ+ artists, and Troye is no exception.

The Australian singer performed the three singles from his upcoming album, ‘Bloom’, ‘My My My!’, and ‘The Good Side’, amongst others including a personal fave, 'Youth'.

And Twitter loved every minute of it…

From him singing 'My My My!'

To his hit 'Youth' from Troye's debut album BLUE NEIGHBOURHOOD.

Even Billboard tweeted about how much Troye’s moves slay:

Thanking his fans in the below vid, Troye told everyone: “I always think that, whenever I see a sea of people who I just love and adore so much, I have such a connection with every single one of you, and just, you remind me of the love in my heart that I have for all of you. So thank you for coming!”

After watching his set you’re like us and can’t wait for his album BLOOM to drop on 31st August, the singer has a new single ft. Ariana Grande being released this Wednesday!

So that’ll pull us through - hopefully.

Latest News

Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action
James Arthur
Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!
Nicki Minaj &amp; Future&#039;s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Poster
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Shawn Mendes Performing At Summertime Ball 2018
Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Did Ariana Grande Just Make Her Instagram A Pete Davidson Fan Account?
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Admits She’s ‘Absolutely Gutted’ As Late Arrival Means Daughter Wynter Misses Her First Personal Appearance
Taylor Swift Pays Touching Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Cover Art
Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!
We Happy Few
This Spooky New Trailer for We Happy Few is Freaking Us Out
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Get Ready for the Feels - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is Set in the Life is Strange Universe
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Everyone Is LOVING Taylor Swift’s Makeover In The New Sugarland Music Video

More From Life

Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love
Taylor Swift Shows Her Support For The LGBTQ+ Community With Powerful Speech
6 Of Lush's Most Ethical Beauty Buys
Ginger Emojis Are Finally Here And Redheads Across The World Are Rejoicing
Beginner's Guide To Crystal Healing
SNL's Pete Davidson Talks Dating With Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)
What Not To Do When Meeting Your SO's Family For The First Time
5 Ways To Look And Feel Better At The Gym
What You NTK About The Irish Abortion Referendum
Sephora Announces In Store Make Up Classes For Trans People
9 Ways To Be Less Of A Total And Utter Disaster

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm They're Back On With Cute Insta Snuggle
Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry Thrills Fans With Boob Job Update
Love Island’s Dani Dyer Used To Date A Hollywood Star…
Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs