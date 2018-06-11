Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Troye Sivan hit the stage at Washington DC pride over the weekend.
Capital Pride Festival in Washington DC was in full swing yesterday, and Troye Sivan’s set received SO much praise on Twitter (obvs). And we’re here for it.
Watch the lyric video for Troye’s LGBTQ+ anthem ‘BLOOM’ below:
I've got so much to show ya
The fountains and the waters
Are begging just to know ya
And it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I guess it's something like a fun fair
Put gas into the motor
And boy, I'll meet you right there
We'll ride the roller coaster
'Cause it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Now it's the perfect season
Yeah, let's go for it this time
We're dancing with the trees and
I've waited my whole life
It's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Pride month just wouldn’t be the same without throwing a hell of a lot of love towards our fave LGBTQ+ artists, and Troye is no exception.
The Australian singer performed the three singles from his upcoming album, ‘Bloom’, ‘My My My!’, and ‘The Good Side’, amongst others including a personal fave, 'Youth'.
And Twitter loved every minute of it…
From him singing 'My My My!'
To his hit 'Youth' from Troye's debut album BLUE NEIGHBOURHOOD.
Even Billboard tweeted about how much Troye’s moves slay:
Thanking his fans in the below vid, Troye told everyone: “I always think that, whenever I see a sea of people who I just love and adore so much, I have such a connection with every single one of you, and just, you remind me of the love in my heart that I have for all of you. So thank you for coming!”
After watching his set you’re like us and can’t wait for his album BLOOM to drop on 31st August, the singer has a new single ft. Ariana Grande being released this Wednesday!
So that’ll pull us through - hopefully.