Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed

Capital Pride Festival in Washington DC was in full swing yesterday, and Troye Sivan’s set received SO much praise on Twitter (obvs). And we’re here for it.

Watch the lyric video for Troye’s LGBTQ+ anthem ‘BLOOM’ below:

View the lyrics Take a trip into my garden

I've got so much to show ya

The fountains and the waters

Are begging just to know ya



And it's true, babe

I've been saving this for you, baby



I guess it's something like a fun fair

Put gas into the motor

And boy, I'll meet you right there

We'll ride the roller coaster



'Cause it's true, babe

I've been saving this for you, baby



I need you to, tell me right before it goes down

Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now

Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down

You should know I, you should know I



Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



Now it's the perfect season

Yeah, let's go for it this time

We're dancing with the trees and

I've waited my whole life



It's true, baby

I've been saving this for you, baby



I need you to, tell me right before it goes down

Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now

Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down

You should know I, you should know I



Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



Just for you

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you

Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby



Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire

Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you

I bloom, just for you



(Just for you)

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you



(Just for you)

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you Writer(s): BRETT LELAND MCLAUGHLIN, OSCAR THOMAS HOLTER, PETER SVENSSON, TROYE SIVAN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Pride month just wouldn’t be the same without throwing a hell of a lot of love towards our fave LGBTQ+ artists, and Troye is no exception.

The Australian singer performed the three singles from his upcoming album, ‘Bloom’, ‘My My My!’, and ‘The Good Side’, amongst others including a personal fave, 'Youth'.

And Twitter loved every minute of it…

Dancing and singing along to @troyesivan at Pride yesterday has been the highlight of my life so far #DCPride — Jordy Garcia (@jordyegarcia) June 11, 2018

From him singing 'My My My!'

Had the best time seeing @troyesivan today at dc pride💗 — oliver (@jettpackbluess) June 11, 2018

To his hit 'Youth' from Troye's debut album BLUE NEIGHBOURHOOD.

Even Billboard tweeted about how much Troye’s moves slay:

Thanking his fans in the below vid, Troye told everyone: “I always think that, whenever I see a sea of people who I just love and adore so much, I have such a connection with every single one of you, and just, you remind me of the love in my heart that I have for all of you. So thank you for coming!”

After watching his set you’re like us and can’t wait for his album BLOOM to drop on 31st August, the singer has a new single ft. Ariana Grande being released this Wednesday!

So that’ll pull us through - hopefully.