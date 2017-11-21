Life

Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Apparently A Thing This Year

Stranger things have happened than the upside down Christmas tree trend, tbh...

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:58

So it's looking like upside down Christmas tree's are now very much a thing, with no shortage of people choosing to go in a totally different direction with their festive décor this year.

We're not exactly sure if everyone just fancied a change or the thought of not having another season of Stranger Things for an entire year just became all too much to bare, but we're not totally opposed to this bizarre trend.

Mayfair hotel Claridges debuted their show-stopping upside down tree last week with its creator, Karl Lagerfield, unveiling the stunning spectacle.

Instagram/claridgeshotel

Meanwhile, a Westfield center in San Francisco have used an upside down Christmas tree as a chandelier and it is quite the vision.

In fact, upside down seems to be all the rage rn, and Target has got one for sale for nearly $1k (it costs to be current!) however one person's parents were particularly ahead of the trend and have apparently been doing it since 1984.

Another installation done! We did an upside down Christmas tree for our client this year.  #throughthegardengate #upsidedownchristmastree

Let's be honest a grand is seeming pretty pricey for a whole new tree, so we reckon hooking your old tree to the ceiling should do the trick nicely.

To be honest, the whole thing is pretty practical, just think of all the extra floor space you will have for prezzies underneath.

What do you think to this trend? Will you be giving it a go this Christmas? Drop us a tweet @MTVUK.

