Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Apparently A Thing This Year

So it's looking like upside down Christmas tree's are now very much a thing, with no shortage of people choosing to go in a totally different direction with their festive décor this year.

We're not exactly sure if everyone just fancied a change or the thought of not having another season of Stranger Things for an entire year just became all too much to bare, but we're not totally opposed to this bizarre trend.

Mayfair hotel Claridges debuted their show-stopping upside down tree last week with its creator, Karl Lagerfield, unveiling the stunning spectacle.

Meanwhile, a Westfield center in San Francisco have used an upside down Christmas tree as a chandelier and it is quite the vision.

The beautiful upside down Christmas tree at Westfield SF Centre from Powell Station Exit #BARTableHolidays @SFBARTable pic.twitter.com/f9Keb0wHcq — Kelly Yu (@KellyHYu) November 21, 2017

In fact, upside down seems to be all the rage rn, and Target has got one for sale for nearly $1k (it costs to be current!) however one person's parents were particularly ahead of the trend and have apparently been doing it since 1984.

This is the first time I've seen an upside down tree for sale with a tree stand. My parents have been hanging theirs upside down from the ceiling 1984. pic.twitter.com/OVE1obZlrH — Melissa Carlton (@AuntMo9) November 23, 2017

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

what’s better than a Christmas tree? an upside down Christmas tree of course #whytho pic.twitter.com/a7MX0cDGuV — Lucy Stafford (@LucyStaffie) November 17, 2017

Let's be honest a grand is seeming pretty pricey for a whole new tree, so we reckon hooking your old tree to the ceiling should do the trick nicely.

To be honest, the whole thing is pretty practical, just think of all the extra floor space you will have for prezzies underneath.

