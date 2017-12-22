Life

19 Of Just The Absolute Weirdest Festive Stock Images In Existence

Go home internet, you're drunk

Friday, December 22, 2017 - 11:27

Every family out there has their own weird and wonderful traditions when it comes to Christmas - and it’s always kinda awkward when you accidentally let ‘em slip in front of your pals, and they look at you like they’ll never understand you as a person and wonder why they ever made friends with you in the first place.

Still not finished your wrapping? Here's all the Pinterest-worthy advice you need...

But no worries this winter, because you can always take some comfort in the fact that your family festive traditions will definitely NEVER be as weird as those in the world of Christmas stock images.

Sure, you might like to eat your mince pie with a side of brussel sprout, but at least you’re not any of the models who make a living by looking angry/confused/passionate at a plate of pigs in blankets.

You can consider this our present to you this year, because here’s 19 of just the absolute weirdest and most magical festive stock images in existence. MERRY CHRISTMAS.

1. This lady, who knows that you can't fail the Best Dressed Christmas party competition if there's scented candles involved.

Getty

2. That moment when you're wrapping your boyfriend's presents but realise you're the best present he's ever had.

Getty

3. We'd recommend traditional mistletoe over these questionable candy cane pulling techniques.

Getty

4. No one's looked this stressed about the stroke of midnight since Cinderella.

Getty

5. Well that's Santa ruined, then. Thanks.

Getty

6. Won't somebody please think of this poor child who is sad about the presents on his shoulders.

Getty

7. We all know that nothing says Christmas like a terrifying deer head attached to a human body.

Getty

8. 'Shall we invite Susan to the Christmas party this year?' 'Oh we shoudl, but you know she'll bring that bloody iron with her again.'

Getty

9. We do not want to know what these two have just spotted in the corner.

Getty

10. Just a pug living out the dream Christmas Day.

Getty

11. When Santa remembers that he's got six of Zoella's vlogmas videos to catch up on.

Getty

12. The ghost of Christmas past.

Getty

13. Don't mind this gal, just finding herself trapped within a Christmas wreath like the best of us.

Getty

14. You as soon as December 1st arrives.

Getty

15. The distressing but necessary moment that your mum discovers an intruder squirrel clinging to her baubles.

Getty

16. A dog wearing elf ears is surely the true meaning of Christmas.

Getty

17. Hang on, is that your grandad in 1968 wearing the exact same suit he'll wear this year?

Getty

18. A rude woman being very ungrateful for this lovely rolling pin.

Getty

19. And last but not least, you when your mum says the roast potatoes are ready.

Getty

Words by Lucy Wood

