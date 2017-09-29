Life

Wellness Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined £240k

Belle Gibson has been found guilty of misleading consumers about her charitable donations.

Linds Foley
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 08:54

An Australian wellness blogger who claimed to have beaten cancer through healthy eating and 'wellness' has been fined £240,000 for misleading consumers with lies about her charitable donations.

Belle Gibson made deceptive claims that she'd donated profits from her cookbook and a related app, The Whole Pantry, to charities, a judge ruled in March.

Check out the latest from MTV News...

In 2013 Belle began a blog and social presence in which she claimed she had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had only four years to live. She went on to claim that she'd rejected conventional care in favour of a wellness lifestlye.

After a media investifation in 2015, she admitted that she had never had cancer at all. 

Despite saying "a large part of everything the company [Inkerman Road Nominees] earns is now donated to charities," only 10,000 AUD of the company's 420,000 AUD profit was indeed donated. 

Belle Gibson The Whole Hoax 60 Minutes 9Jumpin - Part 2

Now, despite the company being in liquidation, she has been ordered to pay 410,000 Australian dollars (AUD) for false claims relating to charity donations. 

The judge said the 25-year-old had been "cavalier about the truth" and added: "One of the clear demonstrations of the dishonesty and self-interest attending Ms Gibson's conduct was the fact she and the company she controlled did not in fact make any donations to the organisations she had mentioned in her publicity statements until public questioning of her claims."

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Are In A Public Love Triangle With Miss Piggy

Wellness Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined £240k

Kim Kardashian Receives 'Apology Note' From Paris Robbers

Charli XCX and Julia Michaels Reflect On Britney's Iconic 'Blackout' Album

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Cardi B Teased A Seriously Amazing New Song On Instagram

People On Twitter Are Taking The Concept Of Winged Eyeliner Literally

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Will Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Go Up Against Each Other In Celebrity Bake Off?

More From Life

Wellness Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined £240k

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

Follow The Celebs Rowing Alongside Cancer Survivors RN In This Amazing Challenge

Lucy Mecklenburgh Reveals Seriously Shocking Weightloss In Before And After Celebrity Island Snaps

Tired All The Time? Hanging Out With Your Friends Could Be To Blame

Celebrity

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

People Are Hijacking Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Tweets To Remind Us All About Actual News

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

Life

Munroe Bergdorf Talks Racism, Sticking To Your Beliefs And Being Fired From L'Oreal | MTV News

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

Why Artists Like Ed Sheeran And Jessie Ware Have Been Performing In People's Living Rooms

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Charlotte Crosby Reveals She's Still 'Trying To Teach' Stephen Bear How To Be In A Relationship