Life

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

We sat down with the model fired by L'Oreal after her reaction to Charlottesville was taken out of context.

Linds Foley
Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 15:31

"The past few weks have been a bit of a whirlwind," DJ and activist Munroe Bergdorf says with characteristic candour when we meet to discuss the racism row that exploded around her following a post she wrote in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August, in which one woman opposing the white supremacist protestors was murdered.

As a black trans woman Munroe is no stranger to racism but - as you might imagine - she was never expecting to be called a racist herself.

Thanks for having me @MTVUK

Thanks for having me @MTVUK

A post shared by Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) on

Munroe was named as a face of L'Oreal's True Match campaign in early August. Just a week later she was fired from the same campaign after a section taken from a post she wrote on her Facebook page was printed in the Daily Mail and as such went viral. "L'Oreal Paris champion diversity. Comments made by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her," the brand wrote announcing her dismissal on their Twitter.

Her original Facebook post was deleted by the platform, apparently for breaching their policy on hate speech, although the racist and transphobic comments made about Munroe in response to this media coverage were not.

And while the post, which included lines such as "Most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism," is very uncomfortable to read, the widespread reaction to her words says a lot about how we as a society are still refusing to understand white priviliege, structural racism and the extent to which it pervades society.

While it goes without saying that the full post gives context to her thoughts in a way the excepts printed in the Mail most definitely do not, what did Munroe mean whe she said 'all white people' have a part to play in racism? And why are those who are calling Munroe out as being 'racist' to white people so fundamentally missing the point about what racism actually is?

Here Munroe explains in her own words what happened, what she really meant and why she doesn't regret it despite the vile trolling and criticism she has had to and still is facing as a result.

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

Justin Bieber Is Helping End Racism

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Olivia Attwood

Is Love Island's Olivia Attwood Going To Do I'm A Celeb After 'Split' From Chris?

Liam Payne has posted a cute selfie with Cheryl

Liam Payne Addresses Ten Year Age Gap As He Gushes About Love With Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Forced To Deny She Is Getting Married

Kris Jenner Is Keeping Pretty Coy About Those Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Just Had Her Time-Travel Theory Endorsed By Professor Stephen Hawking

Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Robert Pattinson has pink hair on the cover of Wonderland magazine

Robert Pattinson Rocks Pink Hair On Wonderland Magazine Cover

Jared Leto has posted a topless selfie and it&#039;s too hot for words

Jared Leto’s Topless Selfie Is Literally The Best Thing You’ll See All Weekend 

There&#039;s a new Fenty Beauty Holiday collection and you&#039;ll want to buy all of it

There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Tyga Snapchats about Kylie Jenner&#039;s rumoured pregnancy &quot;that&#039;s my kids&quot;

Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

More From Life

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

Life

Munroe Bergdorf Talks Racism, Sticking To Your Beliefs And Being Fired From L'Oreal | MTV News

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

Why Artists Like Ed Sheeran And Jessie Ware Have Been Performing In People's Living Rooms

Has The New Screen Record Feature On iOS 11 Kinda Screwed Up Snapchat?

Life

Lauren Jauregui Shuts Down Homophobia With Kickass Comment About Society

MNEK, Munroe Bergdorf And More On The Importance Of Representation Of Diversity In Media

Life

What Can We As A Society Do Better To Improve Representation Of Diversity?

Life

What More Can The Media Do To Improve Representation Of Diversity?

Life

Why Is It So Important To Celebrate Diversity In The Media?

Six Women Wore The Same Dress To A Wedding And No, They Weren't Bridesmaids

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Is Love Island's Olivia Attwood Going To Do I'm A Celeb After 'Split' From Chris?

Tyga Snapchats about Kylie Jenner&#039;s rumoured pregnancy &quot;that&#039;s my kids&quot;

Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy