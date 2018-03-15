Life

What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?

The sitch is pretty dire.

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 11:28

Period poverty. You may have heard of it, but do you actually know what it's all about?

Check out when MTV News spoke to J-Law, gal-dem, and period poverty activists Amika George and Grace Campbell...

Fear not because we’ve got all the answers, so next time period poverty comes up you’ll be totally clued up and woke AF. And take it from us, you deffo need to be clued up.

What is it?

Period poverty means not being able to access sanitary products when your period comes around because of financial constraints. Simple, right? Well it gets complicated.

Why is it a problem?

Being able to use sanitary products like tampons, pads or a mooncup when you’re on your period isn’t a luxury (though shockingly sanitary products are often taxed as luxuries), it’s an absolute necessity. Without them girls aren’t able to manage their periods in a safe, private and dignified way – which is a basic human right.

Period poverty can make girls feel too embarrassed and uncomfortable to be at school on their periods because they’re scared about their classmates seeing and bullying them for it. Girls experiencing period poverty often use unhygienic materials like socks or bits of newspaper to stuff their pants as a cheap replacement for pads.

In some areas of the world, girls stop going to school altogether once they start menstruating, or they stop because missing school during their period has meant they’ve fallen too far behind in their studies. Stopping education then means they have a greater chance of falling into child marriage and early pregnancy.

Girls around the world are putting their hygiene and health, and even their education, at risk because they can’t afford sanitary products, so it’s a very real problem with very real consequences. These products are as essential as toilet paper, and even more urgently necessary. Not enough is being done to make sure women have the products they need every month, partly because people are still so scared to talk about the taboo that is periods.

Definitely another reason to be a feminist, ppl.

What are the stats?                                                                                     

According to a report by UNESCO, 1 in 10 girls in sub-Saharan Africa miss school when they’re on their periods. The World Bank states that in Kenya alone, one million girls don’t go to school due to lacking sanitary pads. We’re talking BIG numbers, worldwide.

The fact that (according to UNESCO) out of 50 low-income countries, on average only 51% of schools have adequate water sources and only 45% have adequate sanitation facilities doesn’t help matters. As most girls can probs vouch for… no one wants to use a dodgy loo around that time of month.

Period poverty isn't just affecting girls in developing countries - it's big in the UK too. In fact, a Plan UK 2017 survey found that 1 in 10 girls in the UK have been unable to afford sanitary products. 

What can we all do to help?

All around the world, periods are still taboo, so one of the best everyday things we can all do is talk about periods. Cos guess what? They’re the most natural things in the world, and nothing to be ashamed of.

Lifting taboos always clears the way for change, and we deffo want change. We want every girl around the world to be able to access sanitary products and decent toilet facilities at school. Period.

Action Aid is a charity that works on that. They build period safe rooms in schools for girls where there are toilets, sanitary products, spare clothes and showers, so that students never have to let being on their periods get in the way of learning. They also make sure girls have access to better period education. So why not donate to them? In fact, they do a special gift where for £3 you can give menstrual hygiene kits to girls in crisis who can't afford sanitary products.

You could also donate to The Homeless Period in the UK, which provides homeless women with free sanitary products.

There are also petitions to sign. Once the truth about how many girls were living in period poverty in the UK came out, Free Periods leader Amika George created a petition to demand that all girls who are granted free school meals would also receive free sanitary products. Why not sign it? You could also sign this petition which is asking for free sanitary products in all UK schools.

Above all, remember: you've got the power to change things.

18 Inspiring Celebs Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health

  • "I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self-hatred...I'm focusing on filming and trying to learn not to pick apart my every flaw" - Cara Delevingne
    Getty
    1 of 18
  • “If there’s anyone out there going through [depression], I think for them to see that I went through it, it would help… for a long time I used to think...strong people in life... they just get on with it” - Stormzy
    Getty
    2 of 18
  • “I really felt like I was dying – my light completely out. I said to myself, ‘Whatever is left in there, even just one light molecule, you will find it and make it multiply’… I learned that my sadness never destroyed what was great about me” – Lady Gaga
    getty
    3 of 18
  • “Anxiety is nothing to be ashamed of; it affects millions of people every day. I know I have fans out there who have been through this kind of thing, too, and I wanted to be honest for their sake, if nothing else” – Zayn Malik
    Getty
    4 of 18
  • “I had to stop because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. And I kept it all together enough so that I’d never let you down but... I let myself down… if you are broken you do not have to stay broken” - Selena Gomez
    Getty
    5 of 18
  • “My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it... I’m tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling. Why not me?” - Kid Cudi
    Getty
    6 of 18
  • “It’s so normal. Everyone experiences a version of anxiety or worry in their lives, there’s nothing wrong with you. To be a sensitive person that cares a lot, that takes things in in a deep way, is actually part of what makes you amazing” – Emma Stone
    Getty
    7 of 18
  • [About his OCD] “I remember my makeup artist and assistant walking me to the set and going, ‘Oh God, we’re going to need 10 minutes... he has to walk back and step on that thing, touch the door and walk in and out again" - Leonardo DiCaprio
    Getty
    8 of 18
  • “You can’t let panic or anxiety change the way you do things because you get one life… I’m never going to get back the years that I’ve wasted being too terrified to ever leave my house” - Zoella
    Getty
    9 of 18
  • "Mental health disabilities are an illness, not a weakness. They are an issue, not an identity. It’s ok to suffer from a mental illness, but it’s not ok to not talk about it" – Jack Harries
    Getty
    10 of 18
  • “[My fans] know that I've struggled with depression, and [they tell me that I] helped them get over theirs. That gives me a big purpose—a reason to wake up in the morning” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    11 of 18
  • “I’m struggling just to get through the days. I think a lot of people are. You get lonely, you know, when you’re on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don’t know the other side. This life can rip you apart” – Justin Bieber
    Getty
    12 of 18
  • “Not being able to leave the house [because of panic attacks] was so debilitating… I couldn’t go to the studio unless I was lying down in the car with a pillow over my face. I used to beat myself up about it” – Ellie Goulding
    Getty
    13 of 18
  • “[When filming Deadpool] I never, ever slept… The expectations were eating me alive… Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane” – Ryan Reynolds
    Getty
    14 of 18
  • “[My eating disorder and self-harming] was a way of expressing my own shame, of myself, on my own body… There were some times where my emotions were just so built up, I didn’t know what to do” – Demi Lovato
    Getty
    15 of 18
  • [About a documentary in which he cried] “It scared me that people were going to see me at my most vulnerable… but that conversation changed everything… everything was out in the open and I was able to then talk to my friends about it” – Professor Green
    Getty
    16 of 18
  • “I had to reprogram myself to see the good in me. Because someone didn’t love me didn’t mean I was unlovable. That’s what the break-up of my marriage reduced me to. It took away my self-esteem. It beat me down to the lowest of lows” – Halle Berry
    Getty
    17 of 18
  • “Antidepressants help! If you can change your brain chemistry enough to think: ‘I want to get up in the morning; I don’t want to sleep until four in the afternoon. I want to get up and go do my s**t and go to work’. Reset the auto-meter" - Jon Hamm
    Getty
    18 of 18

Latest News

Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Hardy Caprio
Get to Know: Hardy Caprio
8 Fanfiction Tropes We'll Honestly Never Get Tired Of
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Rose Brown Hair Is The Latest Colouring Trend That Works For Brunettes
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security
G-Eazy
G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video
Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have explosive row
Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
Could Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Be Heading Down The Aisle?
Karen Harding - Promo Pic
Premiere | Make Your Day Great With Karen Harding & Tom Ferry’s ‘Runaway’

More From Life

aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE