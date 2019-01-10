Life

What No One Tells You About Graduating From University

Refusing to grow up, will f*ck you up.

Jordan Platt
Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 13:17

In your final year of uni? Then we’re here to lay out some real hard home truths about what life is like post-university, or just adult life in general, because attempting to play grown-up is one of life’s true struggles.

Just like the great philosopher Lily Allen once said, it’s hard out here for a bitch.

You have to work for a living

We don’t mean this as a joke either. You know that you have to work in order to live, obviously, but it’s constant after uni. You work all the damn time. If you’re lucky, you’ll land in a job that you love and don’t mind dedicating the majority of your time to.

If you’re not, you’ll probably sink into a slump over how many hours you’re working in a bar in order to pay your rent, but it’s okay. Everyone does it. Groundhog Day is real.

Mental health takes centre stage

Your mental health will become more of a priority. Now, we’re not talking about serious mental health issues, although they can occur from such a colossal shift to your lifestyle, but rather self-care.

You’ll quickly realise that saying no to that drink you promised you’d go for with that friend you don’t even talk to anymore isn’t the end of the world. Not when a good night’s sleep will help boost your mental health.

Taxes are the devil and that’s fact

Everything is taxed and you truly start to notice. Your wage? Taxed. Clothes? Taxed. Council tax? Ridiculous. You have to pay to live in a specific area, what’s that about?

Everyone’s confused as to why you’re single

Your relationship status, after spending your Uni life free and single without a care or a question, becomes a topic of conversation all of a sudden. Now that you’re officially ‘grown,’ your parents will ask, your friends will ponder and you’ll be irritated. It's not a myth people, it happens.

You’ll even start to feel bad about not replying to that creep on Tinder because it’s the adult thing to do, apparently. So just be warned.

Also, don’t reply to that creep. You really don’t need to. He shouldn’t have sent an unwarranted dick pic in the first place.

A mortgage? We don’t know her

Especially if you’re living in a big city, renting is the only game you’re going to get to play. Mortgages just don’t seem to be a feasible achievement when you’re mounted with uni debt and an overdraft that you’re pretty sure has developed a mind of its own, and spends itself.

Everything is all of a sudden way more expensive

Talking about rent, as soon as you start to earn a wage and begin paying legitimate bills, like water, gas, electricity, that damn council tax we mentioned, everything else will begin to seem way more expensive than it actually is.

Five pounds for next day delivery? No thanks.

Your weight is probably going to fluctuate… a lot

The stress of graduating from university and having to grow into a functioning adult may make you gain weight, or lose it. There’s a lot of life maintenance thrown at you in a very short period of time which can cause you to overlook your physical health.

It’s okay though, because food is life

But like, who cares? Embrace your body for what it is: an incredible vessel of maturity and wisdom that is currently under so much freaking strain that if it wants to gain or lose five pounds or so, let it. It deserves it. You deserve it. Pizza and positivity, people.

A bath is considered a luxury

Now this is funny. Nylon recently dropped an article that spoke on how millennials consider taking a bath as a luxury due to them being broke. This is true. You’re going to appreciate being locked away in your bathroom for half an hour’s peace.

Just forget the Lush bath bombs. Poundland is now your fave place on planet Earth.

The life lessons hit hard, embrace them

You’re going to learn a lot of life lessons. Some will be fun, such as realising you can buy birthday cake at any time of the year. Others, not so much. Like council tax. Did we mention how ridiculous council tax is?

But all in all, you’ll get through it. It’s a tough transition and life can be hard but everyone does it, so it must be doable. It must be. You’ve got this.

What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
The Best Celeb Snapchat Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today

What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
