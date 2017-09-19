Life

All The Ridiculously Useful But Forgettable Things You Need For Your Uni House

Whatever you do, do not forget a grater for all the cheese pasta you're gonna eat.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 15:36

Whether you're a fresher or are moving into your first uni house, there's loads of stuff you're going to need to make your life easier.

But forget that pimped out sound system and heart-shaped muffin pan for a second because here's a boat load of actually useful stuff that you've probably forgotten to buy.

  • Soggy clothes be gone with this handy drying rack - £10 from IKEA
    1 of 34
  • Sorry to break it to you but no matter how nice your landlord seems, it will always take them several weeks to fix stuff for you. Learn to DIY it and bob's your literal uncle. 17 piece tool kit - £7.95 from IKEA.
    2 of 34
  • Yes you don't have to wash up paper plates but they do also leak gravy through them so why not get some nice plates and bowls instead. 18 piece service - £18 from IKEA.
    3 of 34
  • As someone who has googled 'how many strands of spaghetti weighs 100g' I can tell you that a pair of electric scales come in very, very handy. Scales - £13 from IKEA.
    4 of 34
  • Ditto when it comes to measuring fluids. Measuring jug - £2.95 from IKEA.
    5 of 34
  • Whether you vom on the bathroom floor or knock an entire Viennetta off the kitchen side, this will come in very helpful. 7 piece cleaning set - £15 from IKEA.
    6 of 34
  • Dirty knickers on your floor are kind of a turn off when you're bringing someone home so shove them in here instead. Laundry bag - £7 from IKEA.
    7 of 34
  • Because chopping straight onto the surface won't help you get your deposit back at the end of the year. Chopping boards - £2 from IKEA.
    8 of 34
  • At uni you will eat a lot of pasta. It's basically the law. This gizmo helps you serve out spaghetti without slopping it on the floor. Pasta server - 60p from IKEA.
    9 of 34
  • Just some useful things to have to avoid burning your fingers when you try to get your fishfingers out of the oven. 3 piece kitchen utensil set - £1.50 from IKEA.
    10 of 34
  • No, this is not a lady shave, it is a peeler. Trust us when we say you need one. Peeler - 95p from IKEA
    11 of 34
  • You will be everyone at every party's best mate with a bottle opener in your hand. Corkscrew - £1.60 from IKEA.
    12 of 34
  • Because you're going to need a LOT of grated cheddar to sex up your daily two portions of tomato pasta. Grater - £2.50 from IKEA.
    13 of 34
  • Scissors. Nuff said - £1 from IKEA.
    14 of 34
  • The world is your oyster when you have three pans. Unless you want to eat oysters, which ironically do not necessitate a single pan. Still, 3 pan set - £6.50 from IKEA.
    15 of 34
  • The harsh glare of a naked bulb is not your friend when you check the mirror on the way to a 9am lecture on a hangover. Try this simple but chic lamp shade - £1.50 from IKEA.
    16 of 34
  • Not sexy but very useful when you need to charge your phone, iPad and laptop all at once. 6-way socket - £9 from IKEA.
    17 of 34
  • Don't be tempted to go without a baking tray. It will end with your fishfingers in a crumbed heap at the bottom of the over - £4.50 from IKEA.
    18 of 34
  • Places to shove stuff are always useful. Cotton storage basket - £17.99 from H&M
    19 of 34
  • Damp dishes are for dum dums. 2 pack tea towels - £3.99 from H&M.
    20 of 34
  • There's no better way to bond with your new housemates than with the help of a cuppa. Patterned mug - £3.99 from H&M.
    21 of 34
  • Somewhere to shove all the paperwork you might need when it comes time to write that big end of term essay. Storage basket - £12.99 from H&M.
    22 of 34
  • Don't wanna hear your housemate shagging that weirdo from her course at 3am? Then invest in a nice pair of these bad boys. Ear plugs - £1.59 from screwfix (lololol how apt)
    23 of 34
  • There's always that one housemate who doesn't understand that the water is meant to say inside the shower cubicle. Sort them out with a bath mat - £25 from Urban Outfitters.
    24 of 34
  • Eating with plastic cutlery you nicked from Pret will get old as soon as you come face to face with a chicken kiev. 12 piece splattered flatware set - £24 from Urban Outfitters.
    25 of 34
  • You could be the house that shoves a bin bag by the toilet or you could be the household that owns this lovely holographic bin - £25 from urban outfitters.
    26 of 34
  • Plush towels waiting to warm you up make freezing showers way more bearable. Velvety jacquard cotton towel - from £4.99 at Zara Home.
    27 of 34
  • You need sheets. Preferably clean ones but these patterned ones will hide the remnants of that toast and jam you ate in bed quite well too. Floral and leaf print duvet cover - from £39.99 at Zara home.
    28 of 34
  • For sticking up your posters without ruining the landlord's paint job - £1 from The Works.
    29 of 34
  • All you need to mend your favourite top when you rip it trying to climb a bush after several wines. Travel sewing kit - £.278 from Amazon.
    30 of 34
  • Brighten up your desk with a pink table lamp - £68 from Oliver Bonas.
    31 of 34
  • When your landlord is due round for inspection and the house stinks of last night's party, Febreze is your friend. Febreze - £3 from Waitrose.
    32 of 34
  • Coffee is your saviour during an all-nighter. Espresso pot - £20 from John Lewis.
    33 of 34
  • Laying in is no fun without a squishy duvet - from £59.99 at Zara Home.
    34 of 34

