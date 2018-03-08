Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day

Today is International Women’s Day, a day where the world unites in one big push for gender parity, and this year it feels like a big one. Why? The inequalities facing women and girls around the world right now aren’t more important or worthy of our attention than they were last year. So what’s the deal with IWD 2018?

Now Courtney Act has some stuff to say on the subject of consent...

Let’s talk #MeToo. It made headlines around the world because of how many women individually shared their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. The huge, harmful scale of the problem was officially Out There, and suddenly became impossible to ignore. Every woman (and man) who added their voice to the #MeToo movement raised its volume, and the noise of the campaign became so loud that it actually shifted attitudes and created positive change.

Here at MTV we know how important all women’s voices are in the drive for equality. That’s why, this International Women’s Day, we’re all about celebrating and amplifying them.

Seeing as award shows have become such a platform for championing equality recently, we’re taking a look back at some of our own fave award show moments, where celebs have taken to the mic to pay tribute to powerful women in their lives and spread empowering messages about gender parity, with total Oprah-esque swag.

As well as celebrating the voices of big celebs, we’re also amplifying the voice of the amazingly talented spoken word poet Sophia Thakur this International Women’s Day, because she’s got an empowering message about gender parity that we want you to hear too.

“We are every raging tide, from the #MeToo movement to battling gender divides. To be a woman, is to be both worrier and warrior.”⚡ Turn the #SOUNDON and share this inspiring #IWD2018 message by talented spoken word poet @SophiaThakur 🔥 #PressForProgress pic.twitter.com/jUsgKtAlk5 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) March 8, 2018

Here’s where you come in. This International Women’s Day, we’re asking you to turn your #SOUNDON and add volume to the drive for equality. Because although we love hearing our fave women in the spotlight support the cause, every voice is important. Every voice matters.

So join us this IWD and take in the messages of some of our most empowering and uplifting talent, and let them inspire you to raise your voice and #PressForProgress. Whoever you are, turn your #SOUNDON, because you can add volume to the movement.

Fight for gender parity this International Women's Day by making your pledge to #PressforProgress, donating to Times Up or the Justice and Equality Fund to help women fight sexual harassment and by telling a woman you know that they inspire you. Oh, and remember to raise your voice on social media using the hashtag #SOUNDON and #PressForProgress!

Happy International Women’s Day everyone!