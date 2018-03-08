Life

Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day, and this year we're celebrating the power of women's voices to change the world!

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 10:01

Today is International Women’s Day, a day where the world unites in one big push for gender parity, and this year it feels like a big one. Why? The inequalities facing women and girls around the world right now aren’t more important or worthy of our attention than they were last year. So what’s the deal with IWD 2018?

Now Courtney Act has some stuff to say on the subject of consent...

Let’s talk #MeToo. It made headlines around the world because of how many women individually shared their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. The huge, harmful scale of the problem was officially Out There, and suddenly became impossible to ignore. Every woman (and man) who added their voice to the #MeToo movement raised its volume, and the noise of the campaign became so loud that it actually shifted attitudes and created positive change.

Here at MTV we know how important all women’s voices are in the drive for equality. That’s why, this International Women’s Day, we’re all about celebrating and amplifying them.

Seeing as award shows have become such a platform for championing equality recently, we’re taking a look back at some of our own fave award show moments, where celebs have taken to the mic to pay tribute to powerful women in their lives and spread empowering messages about gender parity, with total Oprah-esque swag.

As well as celebrating the voices of big celebs, we’re also amplifying the voice of the amazingly talented spoken word poet Sophia Thakur this International Women’s Day, because she’s got an empowering message about gender parity that we want you to hear too.

Here’s where you come in. This International Women’s Day, we’re asking you to turn your #SOUNDON and add volume to the drive for equality. Because although we love hearing our fave women in the spotlight support the cause, every voice is important. Every voice matters.

So join us this IWD and take in the messages of some of our most empowering and uplifting talent, and let them inspire you to raise your voice and #PressForProgress. Whoever you are, turn your #SOUNDON, because you can add volume to the movement.

Fight for gender parity this International Women's Day by making your pledge to #PressforProgress, donating to Times Up or the Justice and Equality Fund to help women fight sexual harassment and by telling a woman you know that they inspire you. Oh, and remember to raise your voice on social media using the hashtag #SOUNDON and #PressForProgress!

Happy International Women’s Day everyone!

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

