Wtf Is World AIDS Day?

First thing’s first: we’re definitely big fans of safe sex – safe sex is good sex. And we all need good sex in our lives.

That’s one of the many reasons why we’re rolling out support for WORLD AIDS DAY today – a day where we a) remember those who’ve lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses b) unite in solidarity with the estimated 36.7 million people around the world who are living with HIV right now and c) spread safe sex messages far and wide!

Check out what Courtney Act has to say about safe sex...

The good news is that lots of great treatments have been developed over the years, so that nowadays HIV is no longer a death sentence, and people can live a long life with the virus (that is, those who have access to good treatments).

The bad news is that AIDS is the second biggest killer of young people GLOBALLY, and it’s the biggest killer of young people in sub-Saharan Africa. Many around the world still can’t access the right info and good treatments they need to be able to protect themselves.

World AIDS Day is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the amount of people still in danger of contracting HIV, and reduce the stigma around it by starting conversations. And we’re all about starting conversations.

That’s why, today, we’re here to tell you all the things you may not have realised about HIV and AIDS, throwing in some sexy facts and condom fun along the way...

Remember to wear a red ribbon today to show solidarity, and to spread your support online using the hashtag #WorldAIDSDay. Why not also take a look at the MTV Staying Alive Foundation site for more info about the work we do to help young people fight the spread of HIV in their communities around the world (our grantees run their own HIV-prevention initiatives in their local communities, and they’re hella inspiring).

Oh, and happy safe-sex-having!

For more information and resources about HIV and AIDS, click here.