Sex Robots Are Gonna Change The Future Of Sex - Here's How...

Single AF and craving intimacy? We've all been there...

But how far would YOU go to curb your loneliness? Would you… say… invest in a sex robot?

So a new report called Our Future With Sex Robots has just been released and it’s all about what the future of sex will look like with the rise of sex robots. And we’re freaking out.

You guys definitely need to get clued up rn... so here's what you need to know:

What are sex robots?

Sex robots already exist, and some of them are insanely life-like. When buying one you can choose its eye colour, skin colour, makeup, ear shape (you can choose ‘elf’ ears…) and even the shape and colour of their pubic hair.

They are on average around 170cm like a human but are lightweight and made out of silicon rubber (so are marketed as ‘warm to the touch’). The most advanced and expensive type of sex robots right now can even respond to your questions, blink, react to your touch and can pick up your sexual preferences using artificial intelligence.

Why do they exist?

Makers of sex robots say that they are being made for very responsible reasons. They claim sex robots are for people who find it very difficult to have intimate relationships, like those who are elderly or disabled or those who have experienced sexual trauma.

Sex robots could also be used in the place of prostitutes and (and this one is VERY controversial) as therapy for sex offenders and even paedophiles.

Yay or nay?

Obviously having sex robots in our lives could go very wrong. There’s the argument that female sex robots don’t help with the whole objectification of women thing. I mean, let’s face it, you’re basically buying a female body that you can own and do whatever you want with…

Also there’s the fact that if people can buy their ideal partner, they won’t bother with humans any more… that’s some Black Mirror sh*t right there…

BUT, on the other hand, robot prostitutes would probably be more ethical than human prostitutes… in fact, there are already robot brothels in places like Tokyo and Barcelona, and there have been some predictions that apparently Amsterdam would have robot sex workers by 2050!

Would people actually use them?

At the moment people apparently view sex with robots as more like masturbation (with the robot as a giant sex toy) than real sex, but a lot of people seem to be in favour of them. In a 2016 survey of 100 US participants, 86% said robots would satisfy sexual desire and two thirds of men agreed with using them, with two thirds of women saying they were against using them.

Basically, yes. More men would probably be buying them, and more as a masturbation tool than a genuine companion, but yes.

To Conclude

Going through a dry spell? Good time to use your sex doll. Tempted to cheat on your gf? Sex doll. Weird AF fantasies that you’re too embarrassed to bring to the bedroom? Sex doll.

You can see why they’d exist… we’re just a little bit freaked out by all this. ARE WE THE ONLY ONES?

Now why not find out what boys what to know about sex with Grace Victory and Holly Hagan?