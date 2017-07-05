Life

Sex Robots Are Gonna Change The Future Of Sex - Here's How...

They're on the rise...

Emily Hooley
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:10

Single AF and craving intimacy? We've all been there...

But how far would YOU go to curb your loneliness? Would you… say… invest in a sex robot?

So a new report called Our Future With Sex Robots has just been released and it’s all about what the future of sex will look like with the rise of sex robots. And we’re freaking out.

You guys definitely need to get clued up rn... so here's what you need to know:

What are sex robots?

Sex robots already exist, and some of them are insanely life-like. When buying one you can choose its eye colour, skin colour, makeup, ear shape (you can choose ‘elf’ ears…) and even the shape and colour of their pubic hair.

They are on average around 170cm like a human but are lightweight and made out of silicon rubber (so are marketed as ‘warm to the touch’). The most advanced and expensive type of sex robots right now can even respond to your questions, blink, react to your touch and can pick up your sexual preferences using artificial intelligence.

Why do they exist?

Makers of sex robots say that they are being made for very responsible reasons. They claim sex robots are for people who find it very difficult to have intimate relationships, like those who are elderly or disabled or those who have experienced sexual trauma.

Sex robots could also be used in the place of prostitutes and (and this one is VERY controversial) as therapy for sex offenders and even paedophiles.

Yay or nay?

Obviously having sex robots in our lives could go very wrong. There’s the argument that female sex robots don’t help with the whole objectification of women thing. I mean, let’s face it, you’re basically buying a female body that you can own and do whatever you want with…

Also there’s the fact that if people can buy their ideal partner, they won’t bother with humans any more… that’s some Black Mirror sh*t right there…

BUT, on the other hand, robot prostitutes would probably be more ethical than human prostitutes… in fact, there are already robot brothels in places like Tokyo and Barcelona, and there have been some predictions that apparently Amsterdam would have robot sex workers by 2050!

Would people actually use them?

At the moment people apparently view sex with robots as more like masturbation (with the robot as a giant sex toy) than real sex, but a lot of people seem to be in favour of them. In a 2016 survey of 100 US participants, 86% said robots would satisfy sexual desire and two thirds of men agreed with using them, with two thirds of women saying they were against using them.

Basically, yes. More men would probably be buying them, and more as a masturbation tool than a genuine companion, but yes.

To Conclude

Going through a dry spell? Good time to use your sex doll. Tempted to cheat on your gf? Sex doll. Weird AF fantasies that you’re too embarrassed to bring to the bedroom? Sex doll.

You can see why they’d exist… we’re just a little bit freaked out by all this. ARE WE THE ONLY ONES?

Pics From 2016 That Prove It Wasn't All Bad

  • When the Westboro Baptist Church attempted to picket the funerals of some of the 49 victims of the Orlando shooting, hundreds of people turned up dressed as angels to protect mourners and form a circle around the funerals.
    Getty
    1 of 11
  • We got MAJOR Olympic fever and spent the whole summer glued to the TV watching. Abso highlight has to be when volunteer Marjorie Enya proposed to her gf, Brazilian rugby player Isadora Cerullo following the medal ceremony. Love wins.
    Getty
    2 of 11
  • ‘But why does representation in movies even matter?’ Answer: look at the tiny girl gazing at Kristen Wiig with awe and love at the Ghostbusters premiere this summer. That’s the face of someone who just realised she can do anything.
    3 of 11
  • Gaga performed her Oscar-nominated song 'Til It Happens To You' at this year's Academy Awards, and brought a group of sexual assault survivors to join her onstage for a powerful and moving scene.
    Getty
    4 of 11
  • British astronaut Tim Peake took the GSOAT (greatest selfie of all time) when he snapped himself talking a walk in actual real life literal space. What a babe. Tim spent about 6 months on the International Space Station and even ran a marathon up there.
    5 of 11
  • After a horrific crash in 2001 that saw him lose both legs, Italian F1 driver Alex Zanardi took up the Paralympic sport of handcycling, and this year he won a gold and silver in Rio. Comeback King.
    Getty
    6 of 11
  • Queen B made headlines when she invited the mothers of four unarmed black men (Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant & Eric Garner) who were murdered in the US to attend the VMAs as her guests.
    Getty
    7 of 11
  • 18-year-old Yusra Mardini captured our hearts as a swimmer on the 10-person Olympic refugee squad. Born in Syria, Mardini and her sister helped to save 20 fellow refugees when they pushed a sinking boat to land.
    Getty
    8 of 11
  • Former baseball captain Pete Frates was given the NCAA 2017 Inspiration Award for launching the ice bucket challenge that went on to raise millions of dollars for ALS research. The money raised has led to a new gene being linked to the disease.
    Getty
    9 of 11
  • This might just be the most powerful photo of the year. Ieshia Evans was detained by police when protesting the death of Alton Sterling who was shot by police. Her calm bravery in the face of violence should remind us to keep fighting.
    REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
    10 of 11
  • The giant panda was officially downgraded from 'Endangered' to 'Vulnerable' this year. There's been a whopping 17% rise in the population of the panda - let's keep that number going up.
    Getty
    11 of 11

