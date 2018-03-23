Life

Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again

Finally, you'll be able to see everything in the order it was posted... sort of.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 10:11

Nearly two years ago, Instagram implemented an algorithm that meant we would no longer see Instagram posts in the order they were uploaded.

However, plenty of social media lovers will be happy to hear that the platform is making its way back to the good old days of the chronology news feed.

Take a look at the video to see the latest update from MTV News...

This means that, hopefully, you'll no longer see 3-day-old posts at the top of your feed because that's what Insta thinks you want to look at, a feature of the current algorithm that drives many users up the wall.

The app announced in a blog post that it's making changes as a result of user feedback, which will result in the prioritization of newer posts on your feed.

Getty

So fingers crossed you'll be able to see your mate's sensational outfit snap as they post it (basically when the hangover finally subsides on a Sunday evening).

The app said: "Based on your feedback, we're also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed. With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh and you won't miss the moments you care about."

"So if your bestie shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up," they added.

Tumblr

The app will also be introducing a "New Posts" feature, which will take you directly to the latest posts on your feed, just in case that algorithm gets back to its old tricks again.

Moral of the story: if you complain enough, you might just get your way... or unfriended, fired or dumped.

Now hit play on the video to see all the time's Chrissy Teigen absolutely owned social media...

 

