Life

Zoella And Alfie Deyes Are In Mykonos And Their Snaps Are Instagram Gold

Why do our candid pics never look this polished?

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:53

We're totally aware of the fact that Zoella and Alfie Deyes have built up an entire empire out of being literal wizards on social-media but we are still baffled (yes, genuinely baffled) at how polished their Instagram profiles are. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Case in point: Zalfie's latest trip to Mykonos in which the couple have lounged around on various novelty inflatables, wandered along rustic streets, and taken duo shots that could rival most people's engagement/wedding photos.

🍉🍉🍉

🍉🍉🍉

A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on

Zoella in particular has proven that fifteen shots taken from a single holiday *isn't* going overboard if every single one of those pics fulfills the kind of aesthetic that can only be described as Instagram gold. 

In fairness, Zoe did warn us that a batch of their holiday photos would be hitting the web: "There's going to be an onslaught of holiday photos over the next couple of days! I'm having the nicest time though."

Believe it or not, this was taken by my mum! @amandadeyes ❤️

Believe it or not, this was taken by my mum! @amandadeyes ❤️

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@pointlessblog) on

Another photo from the other evening but I liked it too much not to share 💗💗💗

Another photo from the other evening but I liked it too much not to share 💗💗💗

A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on

🕺🏼 <can you tell I'm running out of captions for my holiday photos?! Caption this one in the comments 👍🏼💗

Jealous yet? This giant inflatable flamingo probably won't help the situation. 

Most disappointed there is no flamingo emoji! I'm going to feel a bit sad leaving this inflatable here though, I've grown quite attached to it 😂🙈

On the plus side, when their holiday does eventually wrap up these two won't exactly be slumming it in the literal dream house they purchased back in June. So yeah, that should minimise the post-holiday blues somewhat. 

 

 

Latest News

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore

10 Reality Show Spin-Offs That You May Not Have Seen But NEED To

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used To Cheat On Her High School Tests

Here's How You Could Get YOUR Fan Art Featured On TV During The Just Tattoo Of Us Ad Breaks

Foo Fighters Wow London With Hit-Filled Set & Surprise Rick Astley Collaboration

Six Women Wore The Same Dress To A Wedding And No, They Weren't Bridesmaids

Avril Lavigne Is The Most 'Dangerous' Celeb To Search For Online

The Trailer For Chris And Kem's Straight Outta Love Island Spin-off Is Here And It Features Stormzy

13 Reality Stars Who Have The Most Random AF Phobias You've Ever Heard

Zoella And Alfie Deyes Are In Mykonos And Their Snaps Are Instagram Gold

These Hairy Bum Bags Will Give You The Sexy Dad Bod You Never Knew You Wanted

Nicki Minaj Teases "Epic" New Album In Candid Dazed Cover Story

Ariana Grande Expertly Styles Out Falling On Stage

All The Makeup Looks You'll Want To Steal From LFW SS18

12 European Castles Where You Can Live Out Your Fairytale Dream

Ariana Grande Gets Emotional On Social Media About Dangerous Woman Tour Ending

Love Island's Jess Shears Addresses Claim She 'Stole From YouTuber Ex JMX'

6 Lessons I Learnt From Ignoring All Travel Advice

We Finally Have Our First Look Of Veronica's Dad As He Returns To Riverdale

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Talks Scotty T Pulling Lasses In Front Of Her: “He’s A D*ck!” - EXCLUSIVE

More From Life

Six Women Wore The Same Dress To A Wedding And No, They Weren't Bridesmaids

Zoella And Alfie Deyes Are In Mykonos And Their Snaps Are Instagram Gold

Life

These Hairy Bum Bags Will Give You The Sexy Dad Bod You Never Knew You Wanted

This Instagram Update Might Be About To Mess Up Your Perfect 3x3 Grid

All The Ridiculously Useful But Forgettable Things You Need For Your Uni House

Does Feminism Fit Into Porn? We Chatted To Award-Winning Porn Writer And Director Jacky St. James To Find Out

Celebrities

Reality Star Pregnancies We Didn’t See Coming!

The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed

People Are Paying £5000 On The Black Market To Be Verified On Instagram

Life

11 Health Hacks That Don't Suck Out All The Joy Of Life

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

Fantasy Vs Reality: 11 Porn Lies That Could Ruin Your Sex Life

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Gaz Beadle Discusses Baby Names For His And Emma McVey's Future Son

Celebrity

Tommy Mallet Slams TOWIE Producers Over How Georgia Kousoulou Is Being Portrayed In Megan McKenna Feud

Marnie Simpson Vows To Help Find Chloe Ferry A Surgeon To Sort Her 'Piggy' Nose

Baywatch

This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly

Kylie Jenner Wishes She Could Take Back That 'Embarrassing' KUWTK Stripper Pole Moment

Celebrity

10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom