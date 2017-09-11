Zoella And Alfie Deyes Are In Mykonos And Their Snaps Are Instagram Gold

We're totally aware of the fact that Zoella and Alfie Deyes have built up an entire empire out of being literal wizards on social-media but we are still baffled (yes, genuinely baffled) at how polished their Instagram profiles are.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Case in point: Zalfie's latest trip to Mykonos in which the couple have lounged around on various novelty inflatables, wandered along rustic streets, and taken duo shots that could rival most people's engagement/wedding photos.

🍉🍉🍉 🍉🍉🍉 A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Zoella in particular has proven that fifteen shots taken from a single holiday *isn't* going overboard if every single one of those pics fulfills the kind of aesthetic that can only be described as Instagram gold.

In fairness, Zoe did warn us that a batch of their holiday photos would be hitting the web: "There's going to be an onslaught of holiday photos over the next couple of days! I'm having the nicest time though."

Jealous yet? This giant inflatable flamingo probably won't help the situation.

On the plus side, when their holiday does eventually wrap up these two won't exactly be slumming it in the literal dream house they purchased back in June. So yeah, that should minimise the post-holiday blues somewhat.