15 Kickass Zoella Quotes To Get You Motivated For A New Term

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:15

School hasn't even started for most people yet, but if you already feel like you're up to your eyeballs in complicated algebra homework, friendship group squabbles and social awkwardness, there's only one girl you need to turn to.

Not only is Zoe Sugg the most hardworking and lovely YouTube girl boss out there, but she's also full of so much wisdom that we're kinda surprised she hasn't exploded yet.

Before you head back to school, college or uni, make sure you fill your head with these 15 kickass Zoella quotes, to get motivated for a new term and generally feel a whole lot better about life tbh.

1. For when you're looking for the perfect motto to write on your new planner.

"Be the best version of you."

2. For when your best friend needs you in times of crisis.

"Throw kindness around like confetti."

3. For when you're feeling like you're just not good enough.

"It doesn't matter what others are doing, it matters what you are doing."

4. For when the thought of doing new things without your friends is truly terrifying.

“It’s good for me to do things outside my comfort zone and push myself.”

5. For when you're wondering wtf you're doing and honestly is life just one big joke.

"Sometimes it takes a small (or large) slap in the face for you to realise which path you were heading down. Consider this yours."

6. For when you just want to wrap yourself into a duvet burrito and have a good cry.

"With positivity, comes happiness."

7. For when you've agreed to do an assembly speech, an English presentation, prefect duties and go to a party at the weekend.

"So what if it scares you? Think about how you’ll feel when you accomplish it, think about the opportunities it could bring you. Think how happy it could make you!"

8. For when it all just feels too much.

"For every sad thing you think of, you should think of three happy things to chase it away."

9. For when you're a Cady Heron in a school full of Regina Georges.

"We shouldn’t have to compete, judge or tear down those among us and instead we should uplift, empower, encourage and support our fellow females."

10. For when you're tempted to ditch the dream.

"Don’t just settle, take steps to improving your life. It may take time, hard work and dedication but it’s worth it in the end."

11. For when you're looking at a stack of biology, chemistry, physics AND maths homework.

"It's about making yourself feel at ease if everything is getting a little too much."

12. For when you're at that house party and the peer pressure is r-e-a-l.

"Everything you do and everything you experience should be down to you."

13. For when you're wondering why you have to be such a weirdo compared to everybody else.

"Everyone feels like they're the odd one out at some point."

14. For when she's not talking to you, and you're not talking to her, but they're not talking to each other and now none of you are friends anymore.

"Sometimes you are going to have an argument, but then you make up and you're stronger than you were before. Talking and communicating is the way forward."

15. And last but not least, for when you need a reminder of what really matters.

"If you have those core people who make you happy, who bring something to your life, who influence you in a positive way - that's all you need. And anyone who doesn't do that, don't waste your time.

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're feeling like a mini Zoella, how about looking back at all of her cutest selfies EVER? Yeah, sure.

