Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!

Lil dicky, ooh

Mustard on the beat, ho



I woke up Chris Breezy

Oh my god I'm the man (oh shit)

I'm so fly and I can dance (whoa, whoa shit)

There's tattoos on my neck (oh, ohhh)

I just FaceTimed Kanye (blip, blip)

I told him I'm his biggest fan yeah (yeah)

Got all these hoes in my DM (yeah, I do)

Hold up

Holy shit, I got a kid (oh!)

Ohh, I can sing so well

Wonder if I can say the n-word (wait for real?)

Wait, can I really say the n-word?

What up my nigga? (woo)



What up my nigga?



Big ups my nigga

We up my nigga

You pussy ass nigga

Man fuck y'all niggas

Cause I'm that nigga nigga, nigga,

I'm that nigga



I woke up in Chris Brown's body (oh yeah)



Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday

But we got no choice but to turn

This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)

I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday



Yeah it's Freaky Friday

I'm in Chris Brown's body

I drive his Ferrari and I'm light-skinned black



(Ring ring, What the fuck?)

I woke up and I'm Lil dicky (Lil dicky)

(Ugh, what the fuck?)

This shit is real weak



How his dick staying perched up on his balls like that?

Walking down the street and ain't nobody know my name (whoa)

Ain't no paparazzi flashing pictures this is great (whoa)



Ain't nobody judging 'cause I'm black or my controversial past

I'mma go and see a movie and relax (woo)

Ayy, I'm a Blood but I can finally wear blue (cool)

Why his momma calling all the time

Leave me the fuck alone, bitch

Wait, if I'm in dicky's body, Breezy is who?

Hope my daughter's in school

Fuck, if I was Chris Brown, where would I be?

What would I do?



I woke up in Chris Brown's body (ohh yeah)

Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday

But we got no choice but to turn

This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)

I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday

Yeah it's Freaky Friday

I'm in Chris Brown's body

I look at my soft dick with delight, it's my dream dick



If I was Lil dicky in my body, where would I be

I'm trying to find myself like an introspective monk

I'm balling on the court, oh my god I can dunk

Snap a flick of my junk

My dick is trending on Twitter, fuck



Now I'm at the club, I talked my way to getting in

I look up in the VIP, my goodness there I am

I signal to him to let me in but he won't let me in

I don't know who that is

Wait, who the fuck he think he is?



Took a glass bottle, shatter it on the bouncer's head (woo)

Walked up to that motherfucker

Wait, think it through for a sec

If you hurting me then you only hurting yourself

But wait, I love myself

That was the key, now we're switching back



I woke up in Chris Brown's body (ohh yeah)

Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday

But we got no choice but to turn

This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)

I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday



Wait what the fuck

And now I'm in Ed Sheeran's body

It's way less cool than being Chris Brown was

What the fuck again

I'm DJ Khaled, why am I yelling

Huh, I'm Kendall Jenner

I got a vagina, I'm gonna explore that right now (woo)

Holy shit, I got a vagina (uh)

I'm gonna learn

I'm gonna understand the inner workings of a woman

