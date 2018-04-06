Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!
The body-swapping collab dethrones Rudimental in this week’s Official Singles Chart…
Lil Dicky just scored his first UK Number 1 single with ‘Freaky Friday’, his body-swapping collab with Chris Brown. The song racked up a massive 4.6 million streams this week meaning Rudimental have been relegated back down to No.2 after spending one week at the top with ‘These Days’ on the Official UK Singles Chart.
It also marks Chris Brown’s second UK Number 1 since ‘Turn Up The Music’ hit poll position back in 2012.
Mustard on the beat, ho
I woke up Chris Breezy
Oh my god I'm the man (oh shit)
I'm so fly and I can dance (whoa, whoa shit)
There's tattoos on my neck (oh, ohhh)
I just FaceTimed Kanye (blip, blip)
I told him I'm his biggest fan yeah (yeah)
Got all these hoes in my DM (yeah, I do)
Hold up
Holy shit, I got a kid (oh!)
Ohh, I can sing so well
Wonder if I can say the n-word (wait for real?)
Wait, can I really say the n-word?
What up my nigga? (woo)
What up my nigga?
Big ups my nigga
We up my nigga
You pussy ass nigga
Man fuck y'all niggas
Cause I'm that nigga nigga, nigga,
I'm that nigga
I woke up in Chris Brown's body (oh yeah)
Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday
But we got no choice but to turn
This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)
I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday
Yeah it's Freaky Friday
I'm in Chris Brown's body
I drive his Ferrari and I'm light-skinned black
(Ring ring, What the fuck?)
I woke up and I'm Lil dicky (Lil dicky)
(Ugh, what the fuck?)
This shit is real weak
How his dick staying perched up on his balls like that?
Walking down the street and ain't nobody know my name (whoa)
Ain't no paparazzi flashing pictures this is great (whoa)
Ain't nobody judging 'cause I'm black or my controversial past
I'mma go and see a movie and relax (woo)
Ayy, I'm a Blood but I can finally wear blue (cool)
Why his momma calling all the time
Leave me the fuck alone, bitch
Wait, if I'm in dicky's body, Breezy is who?
Hope my daughter's in school
Fuck, if I was Chris Brown, where would I be?
What would I do?
I woke up in Chris Brown's body (ohh yeah)
Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday
But we got no choice but to turn
This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)
I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday
Yeah it's Freaky Friday
I'm in Chris Brown's body
I look at my soft dick with delight, it's my dream dick
If I was Lil dicky in my body, where would I be
I'm trying to find myself like an introspective monk
I'm balling on the court, oh my god I can dunk
Snap a flick of my junk
My dick is trending on Twitter, fuck
Now I'm at the club, I talked my way to getting in
I look up in the VIP, my goodness there I am
I signal to him to let me in but he won't let me in
I don't know who that is
Wait, who the fuck he think he is?
Took a glass bottle, shatter it on the bouncer's head (woo)
Walked up to that motherfucker
Wait, think it through for a sec
If you hurting me then you only hurting yourself
But wait, I love myself
That was the key, now we're switching back
I woke up in Chris Brown's body (ohh yeah)
Somehow this shit turned into Freaky Friday
But we got no choice but to turn
This bitch sideways (oh yeah, oh yeah)
I can't believe that it's Freaky Friday
Wait what the fuck
And now I'm in Ed Sheeran's body
It's way less cool than being Chris Brown was
What the fuck again
I'm DJ Khaled, why am I yelling
Huh, I'm Kendall Jenner
I got a vagina, I'm gonna explore that right now (woo)
Holy shit, I got a vagina (uh)
I'm gonna learn
I'm gonna understand the inner workings of a woman
The Greatest Showman soundtrack is still pulling in the numbers, with ‘This Is Me’ climbing back to its previous peak at No.3, 14 weeks after its release.
Elsewhere in the Top 10, following the surprise drop of his new EP My Dear Melancholy last week, The Weeknd is new in at No.7 with ‘Call Out My Name’. He’s also got two more tracks from the EP, ‘Try Me’ and ‘Wasted Times’, in the Top 40 as well this week at Nos. 17 and 18.
Official UK Singles Chart Top 10:
1. Lil Dicky Ft. Chris Brown – Freaky Friday
2. Rudimental Ft. Macklemore, Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen – These Days
3. Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me
4. George Ezra – Paradise
5. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
6. Marshmello & Anne-Marie – FRIENDS
7. The Weeknd – Call Out My Name
8. Post Malone Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Psycho
9. Sigala & Paloma Faith – Lullaby
10. Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Over on the Official Albums Chart, The Greatest Showman returns to No.1 for its 12th non-consecutive week at the top, George Ezra falls one place to No.2 with Staying At Tamara’s and The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy enters at No.3.
Chart info © Official Charts Company 2018.