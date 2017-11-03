Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

View the lyrics

Uh, yeah

Queen Bee, 2000

Come on



No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Won't you come and)

We are the number one

(Come and show me how you do that baby)

No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Shake your body to the rhythm)

We are the number one

(If it drives you crazy)



Everywhere I go red carpet

Gave the keys to valet tell 'em to park it

Then I jumps out the Azure, a Lil' Kim aura

Girls making faces like Ace Ventura

And my B-A-D G-I-R-L-S is in the stretch LX

Ain't shit you can tell us

Even got some of these niggas jealous

But tonight ain't about the fellas

Bvlgari perfume from a mile ya smell us

Model agencies say it's easy to sell us

We got sex appeal, I'mma keep it real

If I didn't have a deal I'd still be worth a mill', uh

Depending on how I feel I might go on a heist

So at my wedding I can throw ice instead of throwing rice

We fly like kites never gettin' into fights

I got a whole bunch of dikes on ninja bikes



No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Won't you come and)

We are the number one

(Come and show me how you do that baby)

No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Shake your body to the rhythm)

We are the number one

(If it drives you crazy)



I'm just trying to be me

Doing what I got to do

So why y'all keep hating on me and my crew



Yo I'm saying Q.B

Look at them and look at you



If I was you I'd hate me too

Louis Vuitton shoes and a whole lot of booze

Every other week a different a dude and other crews

I make offers nobody can refuse

You might even see me on the channel nine news

I get paid just for laying in the shade

To take pictures with a glass of lemonade

My rocks shine like it was dipped in Cascade

(Uh-uh, Kim been fly since she was in the fifth grade)

Wake up in the morning to breakfast from a maid

Wanted me so bad you went and copped the bootleg

Y'all niggas played like a high top fade

Some of the shit I hear I don't know how it got played

Y'all rock Versace and y'all went out and bought it

I rock Versace and y'all know I ain't paid for it

My fam deep with security in the jeep

When the Queen come in town everything shut down



No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Won't you come and)

We are the number one

(Come and show me how you do that baby)

No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Shake your body to the rhythm)

We are the number one

(If it drives you crazy)



Breakdown, uh

Let's dance come on

Let's dance come on

I see you let's go

Yeah, Queen Bee, do it like this



I'm the highest, your highest title, numero uno

I'm not a Puerto Rican but I'm speakin so that 'ju know

*Rakim* "This is how it should be done

Cause this style, is indentical to none"

The hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip hip-hop a ya don't stop

To rock it to the bang-bang boogie

To up jump the boogie

To the boogie to the boogedy beat

Now what you hear is not a fake

It's the real Lil' Kim, Queen Bee (That's right)

Now I know y'all heard other females rap

But they ain't got nothin on me

Cause, y'all take to my rap cause my rap's the best

A hundred and fifty thou, sixteen bars nothin less (Nothin less)

So to y'all haters, I paid y'all no mind

In fact I'ma give it to y'all one more time like



Uh yeah, what?

Come on, bounce, what?



No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Won't you come and)

We are the number one

(Come and show me how you do that baby)

No matter what people say

We got it going on

Who cares about what they think

(Shake your body to the rhythm)

We are the number one

(If it drives you crazy)

