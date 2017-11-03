Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

The legendary rapper returns after a 12-year hiatus...

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 16:18

12 years have passed since Lil' Kim released her fourth studio album but she is back with a vengeance.

The iconic rap queen has released 'Took Us a Break', a promotional single intended to set her up for the official album launch in January, and it's a ruthless, bougie banger.

Kim name-drops all kinds of designers and cars we could never afford to remind us of her status before checking other rappers that have jacked her style since she's been gone.

Uh, yeah
Queen Bee, 2000
Come on

No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Won't you come and)
We are the number one
(Come and show me how you do that baby)
No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Shake your body to the rhythm)
We are the number one
(If it drives you crazy)

Everywhere I go red carpet
Gave the keys to valet tell 'em to park it
Then I jumps out the Azure, a Lil' Kim aura
Girls making faces like Ace Ventura
And my B-A-D G-I-R-L-S is in the stretch LX
Ain't shit you can tell us
Even got some of these niggas jealous
But tonight ain't about the fellas
Bvlgari perfume from a mile ya smell us
Model agencies say it's easy to sell us
We got sex appeal, I'mma keep it real
If I didn't have a deal I'd still be worth a mill', uh
Depending on how I feel I might go on a heist
So at my wedding I can throw ice instead of throwing rice
We fly like kites never gettin' into fights
I got a whole bunch of dikes on ninja bikes

No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Won't you come and)
We are the number one
(Come and show me how you do that baby)
No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Shake your body to the rhythm)
We are the number one
(If it drives you crazy)

I'm just trying to be me
Doing what I got to do
So why y'all keep hating on me and my crew

Yo I'm saying Q.B
Look at them and look at you

If I was you I'd hate me too
Louis Vuitton shoes and a whole lot of booze
Every other week a different a dude and other crews
I make offers nobody can refuse
You might even see me on the channel nine news
I get paid just for laying in the shade
To take pictures with a glass of lemonade
My rocks shine like it was dipped in Cascade
(Uh-uh, Kim been fly since she was in the fifth grade)
Wake up in the morning to breakfast from a maid
Wanted me so bad you went and copped the bootleg
Y'all niggas played like a high top fade
Some of the shit I hear I don't know how it got played
Y'all rock Versace and y'all went out and bought it
I rock Versace and y'all know I ain't paid for it
My fam deep with security in the jeep
When the Queen come in town everything shut down

No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Won't you come and)
We are the number one
(Come and show me how you do that baby)
No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Shake your body to the rhythm)
We are the number one
(If it drives you crazy)

Breakdown, uh
Let's dance come on
Let's dance come on
I see you let's go
Yeah, Queen Bee, do it like this

I'm the highest, your highest title, numero uno
I'm not a Puerto Rican but I'm speakin so that 'ju know
*Rakim* "This is how it should be done
Cause this style, is indentical to none"
The hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie
To the hip hip-hop a ya don't stop
To rock it to the bang-bang boogie
To up jump the boogie
To the boogie to the boogedy beat
Now what you hear is not a fake
It's the real Lil' Kim, Queen Bee (That's right)
Now I know y'all heard other females rap
But they ain't got nothin on me
Cause, y'all take to my rap cause my rap's the best
A hundred and fifty thou, sixteen bars nothin less (Nothin less)
So to y'all haters, I paid y'all no mind
In fact I'ma give it to y'all one more time like

Uh yeah, what?
Come on, bounce, what?

No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Won't you come and)
We are the number one
(Come and show me how you do that baby)
No matter what people say
We got it going on
Who cares about what they think
(Shake your body to the rhythm)
We are the number one
(If it drives you crazy)
“I was raised in the school of hard knocks / These bitches is class clowns," she raps. "Giving y’all my old clothes, my old flows like hand-me-downs / I see y’all watching my Snap / Trying to see what else you could jack.”

As one of the biggest female rappers of the '90s, Kim's influence is so widespread that this could literally refer to anyone because her style was so groundbreaking and legendary.

Though she doesn't get specific, there is a barbie doll that gets soaked in blood in the black-and-white video, if you're familiar with who Barbie Bitch is.

Getty Images

'Took Us a Break' refers to the the 12 year hiatus between her fourth album dropping and now, while its long-awaited follow-up is due to be released in spring next year.

She recently referred to it as a "set-up record" - a.k.a a promo single - before she drops the official lead single from the album in January.

Lil' Kim is also featured on Remy Ma's next single 'Wake Me Up', which is expected to come out imminently.

Get ready! The Queen Bee is back.

Lil' Kim - Took Us A Break

Words: Ross McNeilage

(Intro: Lil' Kim) (Mr. Cheeks)
Whoa! (Whoa!) Whoa! (Yeah)
Aiyyo Tim man this the jump off right here man! (Jump off!)
Whoa! (Whoa!) Whoa! (Whoa!) Whoa! (It's Queen Bee nigga)
It's the jump off (Come on)

(Verse 1: Lil' Kim) (Mr. Cheeks)
I been gone for a minute now I'm back at the jump off (Jump off)
Goons in the club incase somethin jumps off
And back up before the hive let the pump off
In the graveyard is where you gets jumped off
All we wanna do is party (Woo!)
And buy everybody at the bar Bacardi (Woo!)
Black Barbie dressed in Bulgari
I'm tryin to leave in somebody's Ferrari
Spread love that's what a real mob do
Keep it gangsta look out for her people (For her people)
I'm the wicked bitch of the east, you better keep the peace (Aiyyo!)
Or out come the beast
We the best still there's room for improvement
Our presence is felt like a Black Panther movement
Seven quarter to eights back to back with 'em (Back to back)
And I'm sittin on chrome seven times platinum

(Chorus: Lil' Kim & Mr. Cheeks)
This is for my peeps, with the Bentleys, the Hummers, the Benz
Escalades twenty three inch rims (Oh!)
Jumpin out the Jaguar with the Tims, keep it real
And live good, East coast West coast worldwide
All my playas in the hood stay fly
And if your ballin let me hear you say right (Right)

(Verse 2: Lil' Kim) (Mr. Cheeks)
It's Lil' Kim and Timbaland niggas shit ya drawers (Come on)
Special delivery for you and yours (Now)
I rep for bitches he rep for boys (Uh ha)
If you rep for your hood then make some noise
I got my eye on the guy in the Woolrich coat
Don't you know Queen Bee got the ill deep throat?
Uh! Let me show you what I'm all about
How I make a Sprite can disappear in my mouth... HO!
Shake up the dice, throw down your ice (What)
Bet it all playa fuck the price
Money ain't a thing throw it out like rice
Been around the world cop the same thing twice
Rub on my tits (Huh!) squeeze on my ass (Oooh!)
Gimme some UH! step on the gas (Ah)
Pop the cork and roll up the hatch (Roll it!)
You know what we about, sex, drugs and cash

(Chorus)

(Verse 3: Lil' Kim) (Mr. Cheeks)
Enter the world of the playboy pin up girl
butt naked dressed in nothin but pearls
You wanna meet me cause ya, know I'm freaky
And ya, wanna eat me cause ya, say I'm sexy
Got a man in Japan and a dude in Tahiti
Believe me sweety I got enough to feed the needy
No need to be greedy I got mad friends that's pretty (Hey!)
Chicks by the layers (And) all different flavors (Woo!)
Mafioso that's how this thing go (Yeah)
Now everybody come get with the lingo
Shake your body body, move your body body (Body body)
On the dancefloor don't hurt nobody body (Body body)
I'm the one that put the Range in the Rover
When I'm steppin out the ring yo it's over
Comin through in the Brooklyn Mint gear
We 'gone do this just like Big Pop was here

(Chorus)

(Outro: Mr. Cheeks)
Yeah, to the what, yeah, oh, yo, keep it real, yeah, and worldwide
And stay fly, yeah man, right right right right, Queen Bee, LB
Two thousand and, three, why not? we makin it hot come thru, hold ya spot

She back at it, why wouldn't she be? come on, yeah
B.I.G. Freaky Tah, yeah yeah yeah, L's, light 'em, oh...
