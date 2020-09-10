Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Has Written An Upcoming Children’s Book Titled C Is For Country

The farm-based book is set to hit shelves in early 2021

Lil Nas X has announced he’s written a children’s book titled C Is For Country.

In a statement published on Tuesday, he called the project “the best kids book of all time” and said he can’t wait to “share” it with fans upon its release on January 5th, 2021.

The book is being published by Random House Kids and features illustrations from Theodore Taylor III. 

According to the publisher, the plot will see “Lil Nas X … and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown."

The description added: “Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style.”

View this post on Instagram

y’all mind if i wear weave one time

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Even though the book is targeted at children aged three to seven, older Lil Nas X fans are equally excited for the launch: “How am I going to explain to my mom that I'm going to buy a children's book?” one person responded.

Another said: “i legit don't think 'old town road' would have had the success it did without catching on with children, this is a brilliant idea,” as a third fan wrote: “now that’s what I call literature.”

Someone else praised Lil Nas X’s unique career path, writing: “Goin from the best selling Artist to the best selling Author. Really ranging out that portfolio. I like it.”

Will you be pre-ordering C Is For Country?

 

