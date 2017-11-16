Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Lil Peep - real name Gustav Åhr - has died of a drug overdose at the age of 21.

The rising star was taken to hospital due to an overdose just hours after cancelling a show in Arizona, The Guardian has reported.

The rapper and model released his debut album Come Over When You're Sober (Part One) this summer and was set to end his headline tour tomorrow.

Lil Peep's manager Chase Ortega tweeted "I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k," according to NME.

His music frequently documented his substance abuse, depression and addiction to prescription pills, which he was seen taking on Instagram just hours before his death.

The devastating news has shocked the music industry, with Diplo, Marshmello, Pete Wentz and many more reacting online.

Getty Images

"Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing," Marshmello tweeted. "Everyone will miss you man."

Diplo also took to Twitter to remember the rapper, saying "peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man."

RIP, Lil Peep. 💜

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.