Lil Peep

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

His manager Chase Ortega has confirmed the news on Twitter...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 11:03

Lil Peep - real name Gustav Åhr - has died of a drug overdose at the age of 21.

The rising star was taken to hospital due to an overdose just hours after cancelling a show in Arizona, The Guardian has reported.

The rapper and model released his debut album Come Over When You're Sober (Part One) this summer and was set to end his headline tour tomorrow.

Lil Peep's manager Chase Ortega tweeted "I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k," according to NME.

His music frequently documented his substance abuse, depression and addiction to prescription pills, which he was seen taking on Instagram just hours before his death.

The devastating news has shocked the music industry, with Diplo, Marshmello, Pete Wentz and many more reacting online.

Getty Images

"Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing," Marshmello tweeted. "Everyone will miss you man."

Diplo also took to Twitter to remember the rapper, saying "peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man."

RIP, Lil Peep. 💜

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

More From Lil Peep

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson