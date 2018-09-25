Lil Xan Taken To Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos

Someone needs to get Lil Xan a glass of milk as he’s only gone and got himself hospitalised by eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

No word of a lie, Noah Cyrus’ ex has taken to Instagram Live to let his fans know that the spicy snack is "one hell of a drug." Can we just take a moment here to truly let that sink in.

In the video, you can hear the rapper saying: “Getting ready to pack for this tour. I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital for.”

“I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good,” so it was due to any actual drugs. Phew.

The rapper also posted the same video to his feed, with the caption: “Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good, healthier then I’ve ever been and ready to kick of my third Tour in NY in a couple days ! [sic].”

“Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha ! [sic].”

They do say junk food is bad for you but we never thought the flamin' hot snack could tear open your stomach and make you cough blood.

Maybe we’ll just stick to soft foods from now on. Maybe. Probably not tbf.

But we’re glad you’re okay though Lil Xan. Stay safe and feel free to mail us your Cheetos, we'll happily take them off your hands.