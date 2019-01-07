Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures
What is going on here?
It was only ten days ago that Lil Xan announced he was set to become a father for the first time, but some fans have since claimed that he and fiancée Annie Smith could be faking their pregnancy.
ICYMI, the couple uploaded a cute video to YouTube called ‘First Baby Pictures’ where Annie showed off some ultrasound images of their child. But there’s only one problem; some people are convinced that the scan has been pinched from Google.
Despite Noah Cyrus’s ex gushing about how “blessed” he is to be having a child, one person responded that there’s more to this story than meets the eye.
“Here’s the GAG! People believe that @lilxanfuhyobih and Annie are lying about being pregnant because apparently in her recent YouTube video she shows the 9 week ultrasound picture and people found the exact same one on google from 2009.”
While the two pictures ~do~ look very similar, there’s no denying that ultrasound pics are notoriously difficult to make sense of and that it’s also pretty easy to time stamp a new image with an old date.
Annie has since told E! News that the speculation is upsetting: "When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc. and uploaded them to Google."
It sounds like this has all been a simple misunderstanding. What do you think?