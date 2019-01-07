Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures



It was only ten days ago that Lil Xan announced he was set to become a father for the first time, but some fans have since claimed that he and fiancée Annie Smith could be faking their pregnancy.

ICYMI, the couple uploaded a cute video to YouTube called ‘First Baby Pictures’ where Annie showed off some ultrasound images of their child. But there’s only one problem; some people are convinced that the scan has been pinched from Google.

Despite Noah Cyrus’s ex gushing about how “blessed” he is to be having a child, one person responded that there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

“Here’s the GAG! People believe that @lilxanfuhyobih and Annie are lying about being pregnant because apparently in her recent YouTube video she shows the 9 week ultrasound picture and people found the exact same one on google from 2009.”

Here’s the GAG! People believe that @lilxanfuhyobih and Annie are lying about being pregnant because apparently in her recent YouTube video she shows the 9 week ultrasound picture and people found the exact same one on google from 2009 pic.twitter.com/SM2KSbly1x — MessyMonday (@MESSYMONDAY) February 23, 2019

While the two pictures ~do~ look very similar, there’s no denying that ultrasound pics are notoriously difficult to make sense of and that it’s also pretty easy to time stamp a new image with an old date.

Annie has since told E! News that the speculation is upsetting: "When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc. and uploaded them to Google."

It sounds like this has all been a simple misunderstanding. What do you think?