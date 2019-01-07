Lil Xan

Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures

What is going on here?

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 09:30


It was only ten days ago that Lil Xan announced he was set to become a father for the first time, but some fans have since claimed that he and fiancée Annie Smith could be faking their pregnancy.

ICYMI, the couple uploaded a cute video to YouTube called ‘First Baby Pictures’ where Annie showed off some ultrasound images of their child. But there’s only one problem; some people are convinced that the scan has been pinched from Google.

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Despite Noah Cyrus’s ex gushing about how “blessed” he is to be having a child, one person responded that there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

“Here’s the GAG! People believe that @lilxanfuhyobih and Annie are lying about being pregnant because apparently in her recent YouTube video she shows the 9 week ultrasound picture and people found the exact same one on google from 2009.”

While the two pictures ~do~ look very similar, there’s no denying that ultrasound pics are notoriously difficult to make sense of and that it’s also pretty easy to time stamp a new image with an old date. 

Annie has since told E! News that the speculation is upsetting: "When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc. and uploaded them to Google."

moments like this make me the happiest. thank you for always taking care of me my angel ♥️

It sounds like this has all been a simple misunderstanding. What do you think? 

Latest News

Annie Mac And Greg James Weigh In On Why We Should Be Playing Dave’s ‘Black’
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures
6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina
Urban Decay Is Dropping A Game Of Thrones Themed Make Up Collection
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019
Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
How Halsey First Reached Out To Rumoured BF Yungblud Is A Big Mood
Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time

More From Lil Xan

Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Lil Xan on Instagram.
Lil Xan Taken To Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan
Lil Xan and Mac Miller.
Lil Xan Got A Face Tattoo In Memory Of Mac Miller
Noah Cyrus fires back at Lil Xan on Instagram following claims Columbia Records set up the relationship
Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus' Split Just Got Even Messier As He Claims It Was All A Stunt
Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Appear To Have Split After He Accuses Her Of Cheating
Lil Xan &amp; Charli XCX - Moonlight - Music Video
Lil Xan & Charli XCX
Moonlight [Explicit]
Lil Xan - MTV PUSH
Lil Xan
Lil Xan: Inspired (MTV PUSH Exclusive)
Music
Lil Xan "Deceived" (MTV PUSH Exclusive Performance)
Music
Lil Xan "Betrayed" (MTV PUSH Exclusive Performance)
Lil Xan - MTV PUSH
Lil Xan
Lil Xan - Introducing (MTV PUSH Exclusive Interview)

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
Annie Mac And Greg James Weigh In On Why We Should Be Playing Dave’s ‘Black’
Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!
Disney
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother