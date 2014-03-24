The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan

In an ideal world, we would all venture out in bubble wrap to protect ourselves from danger at all times. Then again that still wouldn't have stopped Lil Xan's stomach ripping from a savoury snack overdose.

Anyway, the point is accidents happen and there's absolutely nothing we can do to prevent it, just ask these unfortunate celebs. From Hailey Baldwin's double disaster to Ariana Grande's dog wee slip, these guys have all suffered some pretty severe boo-boos.

So without further ado, let's get checking out the most shocking celeb injuries ever...

Lil Xan

Getty Images

The rapper claims he was rushed to hospital after overdosing... on Cheetos. Yep, Lil Xan says he overindulged on the fiery snack, causing him to "puke blood." Thankfully, Xan made a full recovery following the ordeal.

He wrote on Insta: "Be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha ! 💔"

Stay safe kids.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's love of animals is both a blessing and a curse, but it was definitely the latter when dog wee caused her to break three tootsies. Yikes.

Her manager Scooter Braun took to Instagram to share a lols text from Ari at the time, in which she explains she slipped on her pet's pee puddle and slammed into a wall.

Ed Sheeran

Instagram

The 'Thinking Of You' singer was rushed to hospital in October 2017 after a serious bike crash in Suffolk.

Ed was left with BOTH his arms in casts, with a broken arm, elbow, and rib. Yikes! Shortly after the accident, Ed revealed on Jonathon Ross that he could have been left unable to play his signature instrument: "I tried to say I'll carry on doing the shows but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play [guitar] again, so it's good to be sensible."

Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin experienced the most unfortunate kind of déjà vu when she broke her foot at the Met Gala not once, but twice!

Justin Bieber's fiancé incurred the precise same injury at the event in both 2015 and 2016 and was left in a massive cast after both unlucky attendances. Fortunately, it seems she's managed to turn her luck around in subsequent years and made it through the fancy soirée unharmed.

Justin Bieber

Getty

Long before his bae's broken foot fiasco, Justin Bieber suffered a similar fate.

Back in 2009 back when the very first outbreak of Beiber Fever hit, Justin slipped and broke his foot on Wembley Arena's stage during his final song "One Time." At least he only broke it one time though.

Charlotte Crosby

Instagram

Charlotte Crosby was taken to the emergency room after she ripped her toenail clean off during Beyoncé's concert in 2016.

This was pre-Josh Ritchie days, so we can only imagine Char absolutely went on in the single ladies dance. Talk about commitment to the choreography. Bey would be proud.

And it seems the lass has well and truly been in the wars, as she suffered extensive bruising to her legs after taking part in "extreme sports." Ouch!

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte's extensive bruising...

Now, would somebody please pass the bubble wrap?