Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual

"It’s time to show what the real world looks like."

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 09:22

Lili Reinhart has spoken up in support of better LGBTQ+ representation in film and TV, particularly when it comes to projects aimed at children and teenagers.

The Riverdale actor publicly came out as bisexual back in June and is now opening up about the importance of young people seeing themselves reflected in their favourite characters. 

In a video published on TMZ, she gave some advice to any fans who are considering coming out: “Just go for it, it’s actually an easy thing to do when the LGBTQ community is very welcoming.” 

When asked for her opinion on series Owl House, which features Disney's first openly bi character, Lili said mainstream networks are moving in the right direction when it comes to being inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think also the Pixar movie Onward did that aswell," she said. "I think there’s a gay character in that, I’m not quite sure… but yeah, it’s time to show what the real world looks like, even on the Disney Channel.

“The world is hopefully turning in that direction where it’s not such a taboo. The more it’s seen in the media the better for kids to feel like they can come out into the world…There’s a lot of loving people out there so hopefully they’ll embrace that community.”

wish I was at the beach 🌻

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Lili said she was initially worried about being “vilified” for coming out as she’s exclusively been in heteronormative relationships, adding: “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age.”

