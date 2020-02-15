Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart has shared a preview from her upcoming poetry book, titled ‘Swimming Lessons.’

The Riverdale star posted a snapshot of her work on Valentine’s Day, with fans speculating that the subject of the poem was none other than her long-term boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

It reads: “My heart feels heavy today / but not because of sorrow. It feels full / or swollen. It’s like I’ve discovered a new / compartment inside myself / with all this room left to fill. And I’m filling it, easily, with you.”

“I feel you / latching onto a piece / of myself that will only / continue to grow, as I grow. You are engraved in me, settling comfortably into / my empty spaces.”

While the majority of fans have jumped to the conclusion that poem is “clearly about Cole,” others are concerned that the couple haven't posted a Valentine’s Day tribute to each other.

This comes after Sprousehart shippers feared the worst when they spotted that Lili’s account had unfollowed Cole on Instagram. At the time, she took to social-media to write: “There was a glitch on Instagram everyone, don’t freak out.”

The break-up rumours were also fuelled by the fact that the couple posed separately at the Vanity Fair bash in Beverly Hills after the 2020 Oscars. An insider told E! News: “arrived around the same time but did not see them hangout together.”

Cole and Lili have previously spoken up about keeping their romance private, so it’s a possibility that they’ve simply decided to take a step back from the limelight as a couple.